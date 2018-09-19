Indian players from the 2017 Champions Trophy squad who may miss out the World Cup 2019

With the Cricket World Cup trophy tour already started, teams have begun their preparation for the showpiece event.

During the nine-month journey, the trophy will travel across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities before arriving in England on February 19, 2019.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to start from May 30, 2019

The most prized possession of the cricketing world, the Cricket World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales.

The upcoming World Cup will feature 10 teams with Test playing nations Zimbabwe and Ireland missing out.

India the current no. 2 ODI side has been one of the most consistent teams in ICC events. They have progressed to the latter part of every ICC event conducted after the 2012 T20 World Cup.

They missed out on winning the Champions Trophy 2017 when they were shocked by the then-8th ranked Pakistan in the final.

Unsurprisingly they are one of the top contenders to lift the World Cup.

Here is a list of players from the 2017 Champions Trophy squad who may miss out the mega event in 2019.

#1 The Duo of Jadeja and Ashwin

The spin duo of Ash-Jaddu might not be seen in the 2019 World Cup

The pair of Jadeja and Ashwin were the core of the Indian spin department. Both started their career as limited overs specialists but as time passed, they have grown their stature in Test cricket while being marked off from the colored outings.

Ashwin last played his ODI match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final while Jadeja played his last ODI against West Indies in July 2017.

The duo conceded 137 runs in the Champions Trophy Final. Moreover, their failure in overseas conditions caused the Indian think tank to consider other options.

They were utterly impressed by the new spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal popularly known as KulCha.

The duo of Ashwin and Jadeja were dropped from the Sri Lanka ODI series in August 2017 and are missing since then.

However, they continue to play Tests. The spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal heavily impressed in the ODI series against South Africa due to which India won their first-ever series in South Africa.

The duo of Kuldeep and Chahal have been consistent and looking at the present scenario, it is unlikely that the duo of Ashwin and Jadeja would make a comeback in the 2019 World Cup.

