Indian players to win the Man of the Match award on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw is the second youngest Indian to score a century in Tests. Also, he became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut. He won the Player of the Match award for his knock of 134. He became the sixth cricketer to be awarded as Man of the Match on Test debut.

In this post, let us have a look at the Indians who won the Man of the Match award on Test debut.

#1 Pravin Amre (1992)

Pravin Amre made his Test debut against South Africa on 13 November 1992 at Kingsmead. He scored 103 runs which propelled the team to a total of 277. However, the match was drawn. Amre was the Man of the Match.

Although Amre didn't have a great international career, he was impressive in the domestic tournaments. He was the assistant coach of Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018.

RP Singh made his Test debut against Pakistan on 21 January 2006 at Faisalabad. He picked up a 4-wicket haul by dismissing Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq in the first innings of the match. However, the match was drawn. For a 4-wicket haul, Singh won the Player of the Match award.

RP Singh was a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, but he failed to impress in the international matches. He retired from cricket on 4 September 2018.

