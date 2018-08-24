Indian Players who topped the batting charts in Tests

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

It is said in cricket that players are generally not affected by the ranking system that is adopted by the International Cricket Council. The ICC ranks the players in all the three formats of the game according to their individual performances. But you cannot rule out the fact that every player definitely wants to reach the topmost position in the rankings at least once in his career.

As far as Indian cricket is concerned, it is lucky to have players who have acquired those top positions in the rankings by giving stellar performances for the team in their respective categories. These players have dominated the world cricket by their great performances which have not only helped them reach the top positions in the rankings but has also helped India become the number one team in the world.

The Indian batsmen have topped the batting charts and the current number one ranked batsmen in Tests is also an Indian. Virat Kohli, the current Indian captain has topped the batting charts after a stellar performance in the ongoing series against England.

In the following slides, we are going to have a look at the Indian players who topped the batting charts in Tests.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar

MCC v Rest of the World

Sachin Tendulkar, a name that cannot be forgotten whenever we talk about cricket. He is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers that have graced the game of cricket. Fondly called as 'The God' and 'Master Blaster', Sachin has so many records to his name that it is nearly impossible to list all of them in one go.

Among his many achievements, one of his achievement was securing the number one position in ICC Test rankings. He played in an era where many batting greats fought for that coveted position. Still, he had that talent and that hunger to score runs which helped him secure the top position in the rankings.

Sachin Tendulkar was ranked as the No 1 Test batsman for a total of 1157 days of his career, with a maximum rating of 898 points. He last achieved the feat in January 2011 when he shared the honors jointly with South Africa's Jacques Kallis.

