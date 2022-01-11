Indian playing XI from Jasprit Bumrah's Test debut - Where are they now?

India are currently playing a Test match against South Africa at Newlands, the same venue where Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut four years ago. A newbie then, Bumrah is now the leader of the Indian pace attack in the ongoing Test against the Proteas.

He has played 26 matches for the Indian Test team, scalping 107 wickets. Fans should note that the Indian team management has majorly used Bumrah's services in overseas Test matches. The right-arm pacer has played only three home Tests in four years, picking up four wickets.

Earlier this year, Bumrah also played the vice-captain's role for the Indian Test team. While the Ahmedabad-based pacer has come a long way in the last four years, some of his teammates from his first Test are no longer in the Indian team.

In this listicle, we will take a look at India's playing XI from Jasprit Bumrah's Test debut, and where those players are now.

Openers - Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for India in that Newlands Test

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan were India's openers against South Africa in Cape Town four years ago. Both failed to make an impact in that game. While Dhawan scored 32 runs in two innings, Vijay managed only 14.

Both openers are no longer a part of the Test team. Dhawan still plays ODI cricket for India, but Vijay has not played international cricket since December 2018.

Middle Order - Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Virat Kohli is still India's Test captain

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha formed India's middle-order in Cape Town. Like the openers, the middle-order batters could not score big against South Africa, but all four players are still actively playing for India in the longest format.

Kohli is the leader in the Test format, while Sharma was recently appointed Test vice-captain.

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli (FAN PAGE) @KingKohliii18

.

Where everyone failed he stood up and played a remarkable innings of 93 runs of 95 balls with 4×14 and 6×1!

.

Well played Champ! He misses out on a hundred, but Hardik Pandya's fighting innings has kept India alive in the Cape Town Test!Where everyone failed he stood up and played a remarkable innings of 93 runs of 95 balls with 4×14 and 6×1!Well played Champ! He misses out on a hundred, but Hardik Pandya's fighting innings has kept India alive in the Cape Town Test!❤😇.Where everyone failed he stood up and played a remarkable innings of 93 runs of 95 balls with 4×14 and 6×1!🇮🇳.Well played Champ!❤ https://t.co/f3cNMadndF

Hardik Pandya was India's best batter in that Cape Town Test. He blasted a 95-ball 93 in the first innings. With the ball, Pandya took three wickets in two innings. Ravichandran Ashwin, the lone spinner in the playing XI, scalped two wickets and scored 49 runs in the Test.

Ashwin still plays Test cricket regularly for India, but Pandya is no longer a regular. His injury issues have derailed his Test career. Pandya has now taken a break from cricket to focus on his fitness.

Bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. 😊 https://t.co/pxRPNnqwBH

Debutant Jasprit Bumrah opened his account in Test cricket with the prized wicket of AB de Villiers. He had three more scalps for India on debut. Bumrah's fast bowling partners Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a total of 10 wickets in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shami and Bumrah are part of the Indian playing XI currently playing at Newlands, whereas Kumar has lost his spot in the Test squad. Kumar is a regular in white-ball formats, though.

