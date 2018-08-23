Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Indian squad for the last two Tests

Abhishek
ANALYST
News
83   //    23 Aug 2018, 09:42 IST

There were no major surprises in the squad selected for the final two Tests. Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav have been dropped. Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari join the squad as their replacement. There is no word on Bhuvaneshwar Kumar so most probably he would not be available for the England series.

This is how the squad would look like for fourth and fifth Test

Openers (KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan)

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Young Prithvi Shaw gets a call

Prithvi Shaw backed by his superlative performance in domestic circuit gets a call. Kohli is expected to stick with Rahul and Dhawan though, going into the next two Tests. Both the openers have played with purpose in the Trent Bridge and provided India with a solid start. Rahul has been brilliant in the slip cordon as well wherein he snapped seven catches in the third Test.

Middle order (Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair)

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
Vihari is a new addition to the middle order

Hanuma Vihari is the new addition to the squad. A prolific middle-order batsman who has a penchant for playing long innings. He has scored a double century in each of his last 5 Ranji seasons.

Kohli is unlikely to tamper with his now settled middle order. Pujara and Rahane have done their case in the middle order no harm by scoring half-centuries in the Trent Bridge Test.

Wicketkeepers (Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik)

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Two
Pant should be there for the third Test

Rishabh was excellent behind the stumps and took seven catches in his debut Test. When he came into bat, he looked calm and composed. This performance will ensure that Pant keeps his place at least for this series.

All-rounder (Hardik Pandya)

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Pandya came up with career-best figures in the third Test

Pandya performed appreciably both with the bat as well as the ball in the last Test. He was even in contention for the man of the match award which was eventually given to Kohli. His career-best figures of 5/24 has made the world notice his capability with the ball. He can tonk the ball hard and is a useful batting option down the order.

Spinners(Ashwin, Jadeja)

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Ashwin is recuperating from a hip injury

Ashwin was hampered by a hip injury in the third Test. Fortunately for Kohli, India did not miss his services as pacers did the bulk of the damage.

Ashwin is expected to be fit for the fourth Test. Even if he does not recover in time, Kohli has an able replacement in Jadeja.

Pace Bowlers(Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur)

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Bumrah has bolstered the Indian pace attack

Kohli is expected to stick with the pace trio of Bumrah, Ishant and Shami. Introduction of Bumrah in the last Test has bolstered the pace attack.



Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Prithvi Shaw Leisure Reading
Abhishek
ANALYST
Crazy about cricket,football . Love to read and write about sports. Ardent follower of the Indian football team.
India announce squad for final two Tests against England
RELATED STORY
India announces surprise squad for final two Tests...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 players who might be dropped...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 players who are unlucky to miss out...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 players who could be added to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four players who could be picked...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 deserving Indians who are...
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Squad for the last 2 Tests against England
RELATED STORY
India's probable squad for last two Tests and predicted...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indians who are likely to get...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us