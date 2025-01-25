Indian Street Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details for ISPL 2025

The second edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is set to commence on January 26, 2025, and will run until February 15, 2025. This thrilling tournament promises to bring a unique blend of entertainment and sports as 34 matches are scheduled to be played at the iconic Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The league will feature six teams, competing in a round-robin format, making for an exciting and action-packed cricketing experience.

This league is the first-ever tennis ball T10 tournament to be held, adding a fresh dynamic to the game. The auction for team lineups has already taken place, with each franchise carefully selecting their top players for the competition. Adding to the star power of the tournament, notable personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, Hrithik Roshan, Suriya, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have all invested in their own teams, bringing a vibrant mix of sports and entertainment to the league.

Furthermore, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar serves as a Core Committee Member of the ISPL, contributing to the festival-like atmosphere at the stadium.

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor became the most expensive player of the season, securing a deal worth ₹20.5 lakhs, and was also the most expensive player in the inaugural season. Ketan Mhatre followed closely as the second-highest buy, with a transfer worth ₹17.25 lakhs to the Chennai Singams.

The previous edition of the ISPL saw Tiigers of Kolkata triumphing over Majhi Mumbai with a commanding 10-wicket victory, chasing down a target of 58 in just 7.4 overs.

With this year’s competition promising even greater excitement, several new rules have been introduced, including the ‘Tip Top toss’, ‘50/50 challenge’, ‘Tape Ball Over’, and ‘9 Street Runs’. Notably, the introduction of the Tape Ball Over gives an advantage to bowlers by allowing reverse swing, adding an extra layer of challenge for batters in terms of technique and concentration.

With thrilling new formats, star-studded team owners, and exciting rule changes, the second edition of the ISPL is set to be a memorable spectacle for cricket and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Indian Street Premier League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, January 26

Match 1 - Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 07:00 PM

Monday, January 27

Match 2 - Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad, 05:30 PM

Match 3 - Srinagar Ke Veer vs KVN Bangalore Strikers, 08:00 PM

Tuesday, January 28

Match 4 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 05:30 PM

Match 5 - KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Chennai Singams, 08:00 PM

Wednesday, January 29

Match 6 - Tiigers of Kolkata vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 05:30 PM

Match 7 - Majhi Mumbai vs KVN Bangalore Strikers, 08:00 PM

Thursday, January 30

Match 8 - Chennai Singams vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 05:30 PM

Match 9 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 08:00 PM

Friday, January 31

Match 10 - Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, 05:30 PM

Match 11 - Tiigers of Kolkata vs Chennai Singams, 08:00 PM

Saturday, February 1

Match 12 - KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad, 05:30 PM

Match 13 - Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singams, 08:00 PM

Sunday, February 2

Match 14 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 05:30 PM

Match 15 - KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 08:00 PM

Monday, February 3

Match 16 - Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 05:30 PM

Match 17 - Srinagar Ke Veer vs KVN Bangalore Strikers, 08:00 PM

Tuesday, February 4

Match 18 - Chennai Singams vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad, 05:30 PM

Match 19 - Tiigers of Kolkata vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 08:00 PM

Wednesday, February 5

Match 20 - KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Chennai Singams, 05:30 PM

Match 21 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai, 08:00 PM

Thursday, February 6

Match 22 - Majhi Mumbai vs KVN Bangalore Strikers, 05:30 PM

Match 23 - Chennai Singams vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 08:00 PM

Friday, February 7

Match 24 - Tiigers of Kolkata vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad, 05:30 PM

Match 25 - Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai, 08:00 PM

Saturday, February 8

Match 26 - Tiigers of Kolkata vs Chennai Singams, 05:30 PM

Match 27 - KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad, 08:00 PM

Sunday, February 9

Match 28 - Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singams, 05:30 PM

Match 29 - Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer, 08:00 PM

Monday, February 10

Match 30 - KVN Bangalore Strikers vs Tiigers of Kolkata, 07:00 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Qualifier 1 - TBC vs TBC, 07:00 PM

Thursday, February 13

Eliminator - TBC vs TBC, 07:00 PM

Friday, February 14

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 07:00 PM

Saturday, February 15

Finals - TBC vs TBC, 06:30 PM

Indian Street Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Indian Street Premier League via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Indian Street Premier League 2025: Full Squads

KVN Bangalore Strikers

Saroj Paramanik, Krushna Pawar, Bunty Patel, Arjun Bhosale, Irfan Patel, Akash Gautam, Ashiq Ali Shamsu, Farman Khan, Shreyash Matiwaddar, Pradeep Patil, Nitin Anili Matunge, Sanjay Kanojjiya, Ajaz Qureshi, Prathamesh Pawar, Piku Paul, and Ankit Mourya.

Chennai Singams

Sumeet Dhekale, Prashant Gharat, Jagat Sarkar, Ketan Mhatre, Siyyadri, Jignesh Patel, Deepak Dogra, Rahul Sawant, R. Thavith Kumar, Venkatachalapathi Vignesh, Vedant Mayekar, Shubham Sangale, Anurag Sarshar, Farhat Ahmad, Devid Gogoi, and Mohammad Zeeshan.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad

Prathmesh Mhatre, Vishwajit Thakur, Mansoor Kl, Jonty Sarkar, Varun Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Vicky Bhoir, Anand Baghel, Irfan Umair, Aryan Kharkar, Shreyash Kadam, Krishna Satpute, Bablu Patil, Rajesh Poojary, Prabjot Singh, and Aakash Jangid.

Majhi Mumbai

Ankur Singh, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, Vijay Jaysing, Eshant Sharma, Kabir Singh, Deepak Kumar Limboo, Rajendra Singh, Vijay Kumar, Ankit Yadav, Yogesh Penkar, Mohammed Nadeem, Rajat Mundhe, Asif Luhar, Birendra Ram, Amit Naik, and Mahendra Chandan.

Srinagar Ka Veer

Lokesh Lokesh, Dilip Binjwa, Rajesh Sorte, Raju Mukhiya, Firoz Shaikh, Suvronil (Holder) Roy, Sahil Longale, Prajyot Ambhire, Akash Tarekar, Mangesh Vaity, Sagar Ali, Sharik Yasir, Sanskar Dhyani, Hanumanth Reddy Kapu, Sai Shelar, and Harsh Adsul.

Tiigers of Kolkata

Firas Mohammed, Prathamesh Thakare, Vivek Mohanan, Bhavesh Pawar, Ravi Gupta, Imroz Khan, Shivam Kumar, Firdos Alam, Fardeen Kazi, Thomas Dias, Hardeep Singh, Navaz Khan, Subhajit Jana Dhoni, Munna Shaikh, Sarfraz Khan, and Rohit Chandigarh.

