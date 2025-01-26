Indian Street Premier League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details of ISPL 2025

The second edition of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is poised to begin on January 26, 2025, and will run through February 15, 2025. This highly anticipated tournament will take place at the iconic Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, where 34 matches are scheduled to unfold. Featuring six teams competing in a round-robin format, the ISPL promises to deliver an exciting blend of sports and entertainment.

What sets the ISPL apart is its distinction as the first-ever tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, offering a fresh dynamic to the game. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, serving as a Core Committee Member, will add prestige to the event, ensuring a festival-like atmosphere at the stadium.

This year’s tournament has seen notable player transactions, with Abhishek Kumar Dalhor emerging as the most expensive player, securing a deal worth 20.5 lakhs, marking his second consecutive top bid after being the highest purchase in the inaugural season. Ketan Mhatre follows as the second-highest buy with a 17.25 lakh transfer to the Chennai Singams.

The previous edition saw Tiigers of Kolkata defeat Majhi Mumbai by 10 wickets in a dominant performance, chasing down a modest target of 58 in just 7.4 overs. This season, the introduction of new rules such as the 'Tip Top toss', '50/50 challenge', 'Tape Ball Over', and '9 Street Runs' promises to enhance the competition. Notably, the 'Tape Ball Over' rule provides bowlers with an opportunity to gain reverse swing, creating added challenges for batters.

With exciting new formats, star-studded team owners, and innovative rule changes, the second edition of the ISPL is set to be an unforgettable spectacle for both cricket enthusiasts and entertainment lovers.

Indian Street Premier League 2025 telecast channel list

The matches of the Indian Street Premier League shall also be live telecasted on Sony Sports First Network.

Indian Street Premier League 2025: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can access live streaming of the ISPL on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which is available with a valid subscription pack.

