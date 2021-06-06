"Indian system is much better" - Former Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman

Former Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman has hailed India for putting together a very good system, which has helped cricket flourish in the country, in place.

According to Rehman, the high standard of domestic cricket in India is one of the keys to their success. The former cricketer expressed hope that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would take a leaf out of their Indian counterparts and work towards growing the game in the country.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Abdur Rehman was all praise for the BCCI for the manner in which they have engineered a turnaround in Indian cricket. He admitted:

“Indian system is much better than Pakistan. Their level of domestic cricket is really high. Their attitude towards players is very good. Even their domestic cricket has a standard, so the players are treated accordingly. The match fees of their players is high. Their contracts are impressive.”

Comparing the situation with his homeland Pakistan, Abdur Rehman lamented:

“Our domestic players are not treated the same way here as they are in India. I hope our domestic structure also improves. As of now, the PCB is depending on PSL to pick players instead of domestic cricket. What about the players who are trained in various academies throughout the year?Where are they?”

#OnThisDay 2012. Pakistan bowled England out for 72 in Abu Dhabi. Abdur Rehman took a career-best 6 for 25 and Saeed Ajmal took seven wickets in the match, which was his 19th Test, breaking Waqar Younis' national record to become the fastest Pakistani to 100 Test wickets #Cricket pic.twitter.com/sS2M9bV5fp — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 28, 2020

Abdur Rehman critical of current PCB administration

According to the 41-year-old, the PCB is hardly doing anything to take cricket forward in the country and people are more interested in saving their jobs. Questioning the PCB’s tactics, Abdur Rehman pointed out:

“Last year, PCB had handed out central contracts and paid players Rs 50 lakh. But today, there are neither in PSL nor in domestic cricket. Who is to blame for this fiasco? There has to be a system in place. The current players as well as the upcoming generation must know how it works. The current PCB management seems to be more interested in safeguarding themselves. Players are picked randomly and dropped.”

Advising the cricket board to change their approach, Abdur Rehman suggested:

“PCB needs to take a positive approach going ahead. Good players need to be brought into the setup, and they need to be honed and given a long enough run to prove themselves. If PCB keeps chopping and changing, neither will the team benefit nor the cricket board.”

Abdur Rehman played 22 Tests, 31 ODIs and eight T20Is for Pakistan, claiming 140 international wickets.

Edited by Sai Krishna