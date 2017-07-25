Team India give a sneak peek into their eating habits like never before

Avocados for breakfast, Chicken Makhani for dinner: up close and personal with India's complete diet.

Team India enjoying a grand lunch in Sri Lanka (Picture courtesy: Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram)

Gone are the days when cricket used to be identified with a hamburger adorning Shane Warne, or a not-so-sober Garry Sobers indulging in some fine whiskey on match day.

Even on match days, the Indian team dig into a four-course meal that would put even the best food critics to shame.

In a video released by the BCCI on the sidelines of the practice game between India and Sri Lanka’s Board President XI, the Indian team gave the fans an insight into the side’s eating habits like never before.

Sri Lanka’s sweltering heat can be really taxing on the body, and the video starts with Hardik Pandya joking about it, quipping ‘it’s freezing here’, while he eats curd and rice to cool himself down.

The camera then pans to captain Virat Kohli, famed for being a complete fitness freak. The 28-year-old, who fancies home cooked food, is seen indulging in some ‘home style chicken curry’ along with some gluten-free rice, which he says is high on protein.

He purposely adds a layer of oil over his food, which he believes is required in Sri Lankan conditions because of the high levels of humidity. He also stresses on the importance of having carbohydrates in the diet.

Team India’s pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who’s become fitter and stronger after making a comeback from injury, prefers the modest combination of curd rice and dal. He says he is on a diet and plans to gain some weight on the Sri Lanka tour.

Prasanna Wimalasurendra, the Banquet Chef at Taj Samudra where the team are residing, then explains how the food is packaged and transferred in trucks from the hotel to the P Sara Oval, just six kilometers apart, and is laid out for the players in the form of a buffet.

Shanker Basu, Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Indian team, then talks about how the side have brought in a ‘fifth-dimension’ to their game, embracing fitness and lifestyle in a sport that has become more than just a duel between bat and ball.

He claims that the players are now well aware of what their intake should be, and what they should and shouldn't. The players are well versed with micro and macro nutrients, the timings of the meals and the necessary supplements required to become top quality professionals in the sport.

Umesh Yadav, already built like a beast, is seen having chicken curry with naan. “Hafte mein ek do baar toh banta hai (It is fine eating it once or twice a week),” he chuckles.

Ravindra Jadeja is content with testing out the local specialty, a Sri Lankan soup whose name he fails to recall.

The video ends with the self-effacing Cheteshwar Pujara sipping a glass of coconut water, endorsing it while sporting his trademark wide grin.

Here's the entire menu of the Indian team on a standard playing day:

Breakfast:

On arrival at 8 am - pickup at 6:30 am

Pineapple, Banana, Orange, Avocado crushed/crackers, Corn Flake, Wheat Flakes, Choco Pops, Skimmed Milk, Raisin, Almonds, Jam, Margarine, Honey, Marmalade, Sliced Brown Bread, Multi Grain, White, Low Fat Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Tuna/Green Chillies, Boiled Eggs, Sliced Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Lettuce, Vegemite, King Coconut Water, Tea/Coffee/Green tea

Lunch at 12:00 noon - pickup at 10:00 am

Sweet corn soup, Bread Rolls, Naan, Sliced Vegetable Salads with Lemon Wedges and Green Chillies, Beetroot Salad, Steamed Rice, Curd Rice, Chicken Kabab, Chicken Manchurian, Dal Navratna, Home-made Bhindi, Steamed Vegetables, Low fat Curd, Papadam, Indian pickle, Banana, Fruit salad, Yoghurt, King Coconut Water

Evening tea at 2:30 pm - pickup at 12:45 pm

Tandoori Chicken Sandwich/Mutton Wraps, Fruit cake, Cookies, Biscuits, Tea, Coffee, Fruit Cake/Cookies/Biscuits, Tea, Coffee, Green Tea

After match at 5:00 pm - pickup at 3:30 pm

Steamed Rice, Chicken Makhani, Yellow Dal, Paneer Bhurji, Naan. Fruit Platter

Apart from the above menu, the team also have the option of adding other Indian cuisines, which include dishes like: Dal Navratna, Corn Palak, Aloo Methi, Murgh Tandoor and Paneer Lababdar.

