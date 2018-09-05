2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?

Details of Asia Cup 2018

The Asia Cup 2018 will start from 15th September 2018 and the finals will be played on 28th September 2018. This year's tournament will be held in UAE. There are total six participating nations, viz India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifying team (to be decided in the final of the qualifiers between United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong).

The six teams have been divided into two groups of three teams each.

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE/Hong Kong

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four. After playing each other in the Super Four, the top two teams from the Super Four will go on to play the final match.

Indian Team for the Asia Cup 2018

Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

The 16-member Indian team for the tournament was selected on 1st September 2018. India's regular captain, Virat Kohli has been given rest. In his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in the tournament.

India is going into the tournament with their two regular openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. KL Rahul, the third opener of the team, might play at number three, in absence of Virat Kohli.

The middle order of the team, which has been a big worry for India of late, has seasoned campaigners such as Ambati Rayadu, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav, alongside wicketkeeper batsmen MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik.

Rayadu, Pandey and Jadhav have all been successful once in a while, but in order to seal their spots in the playing XI, they need to be more consistent. This is a very good opportunity for all of them to make a mark.

MS Dhoni continues to hold on to his spot as the number one keeper batsman, despite his indifferent performances against England in the last ODI series. Dinesh Karthik, after his below-par performance in England, has again got a chance. The two all-rounders in the team are Hardik Pandey and Axar Patel.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuvendra Chahal are the two spinners in the team. The pace attack will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bhumrah. The two other pacers included in the team, are Shardul Thakur and the young rookie, Khaleel Ahmed.

The young and upcoming batsmen who would feel unlucky to miss out are Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw.

Chances of other teams in the tournament

With a very strong team, India will definitely be the favorite to win the tournament. India is presently ranked number 2 in the ODIs, ahead of their other Asian rivals.

Pakistan will be the next big contender to win the tournament after India. Pakistan will be a tough team to beat in UAE, as they are most familiar with the conditions. Bangladesh is also a very good ODI side in subcontinent conditions, and they will be the dark horse of the tournament.

Sri Lanka has a very successful record in Asia Cup. But they need to be more consistent if they want to win the tournament. Afghanistan, with a very formidable bowling lineup, can also cause an upset or two.

However, on paper, the two strongest sides are definitely India and Pakistan.

A mouthwatering final between these two arch rivals is what the cricket lovers of the world will hope to see.