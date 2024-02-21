Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) is all set to host the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), starting on Friday, February 23. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun will host this campaign.

A total of six squads will take part in the competition, namely VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai Champions, Red Carpet Delhi, Rajasthan Legends, Chhattisgarh Warriors, and Telangana Tigers.

Each team will play a total of five games in the league phase in a single round-robin format. The top four sides will make it to the semi-finals on Saturday, March 2, and the grand finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3.

Herschelle Gibbs will lead Red Carpet Delhi while Yusuf Pathan will captain Chhattisgarh Warriors, with Virender Sehwag guiding Mumbai Champions. On the other hand, Praveen Kumar will be the skipper for Rajasthan Legends while Chris Gayle will be leading Telangana Tigers, with Suresh Raina named as VVIP Uttar Pradesh's captain.

Multiple veteran and retired cricketers across the globe will lock horns in the competition. Asghar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Stuart Binny, Dwayne Smith, Angelo Perera, Ricardo Powell, Dan Christan Dilshan Munaweera, Peter Trego, and Rajat Bhatia are a few of the notable names.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 23, Friday

Match 1 - Mumbai Champions vs Telangana Tigers, 7:00 PM

February 24, Saturday

Match 2 - Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Red Carpet Delhi, 2:00 PM

Match 3 - VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Rajasthan Legends, 7:00 PM

February 25, Sunday

Telangana Tigers vs Rajasthan Legends

VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Red Carpet

February 26, Monday

Delhi Telangana Tigers vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Mumbai Champions

February 27, Tuesday

Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions

Telangana Tigers vs Chhattisgarh Warriors

February 28, Wednesday

Rajasthan Legends vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, 2:00 PM

VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Mumbai Champions, 7:00 PM

February 29, Thursday

VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, 2:00 PM

Rajasthan Legends vs Red Carpet Delhi, 7:00 PM

March 1, Friday

Rajasthan Legends vs Mumbai Champions, 2:00 PM

Red Carpet Delhi vs Telangana Tigers, 7:00 PM

March 2, Saturday

Semi-Final 1, 2:00 PM

Semi-Final 2, 7:00 PM

March 3, Sunday

Final, 7:00 PM

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream the IVPL 2024 competition while EuroSport will live telecast the campaign for fans in India.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Full Squads

Red Carpet Delhi

Herschelle Gibbs (c), Asghar Afghan, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajeev Tyagi, Jitendra Kumar, Shajil B, Kapil Rana, Vikram Dhanraj Batra, Baburao Yadav, Ashu Sharma, Yujvender Singh, Amit Sharma, Aashis Sharma, Manvinder Bisla, Rakesh Tandel, Vikrant Yadav, Amit Tomar

Reserve Players: Pankan Tyati, Deepak CM Kerla, Manish Tyagi

Chhattisgarh Warriors

Yusuf Pathan (c), Stuart Binny, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Dwayne Smith, Amit Paul, Rohit Kumar Dhruw, Dhiraj G Narvekar, Ashish Sharma, Mohammed Kalim Khan, Animesh Sharma, Abhishek Tamrakar, Jatin Sahay Saxena, Sushant Shukla, Jitendra Giri, Shadab Jakati, Harpreet Singh, Kranti Kumar Verma, Rupesh Nayak

Reserve Players: Satish Kumar, Pravin Uparkar, Abhishek Dwivedi

Mumbai Champions

Virender Sehwag (c), Phil Mustard, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Peter Trego, Pankaj Singh, Gaurang Agarwal, Mukesh Saini, Amit Sanan, Vinay Yadav, Nirwan Atri, Prashant A Tagade, Vijay Singh, Iqbal Abdulla, Vishwajitsinh Solanki, Hari Singh, Satnam Singh, Ajay Singh, Mohd Javed Mansoori, Vikram Bhaskar, Kapil Mehta

Reserve Players: Uttam Daga, Lokesh Jain, Mahesh Singh

Rajasthan Legends

Praveen Kumar (c), Angelo Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parvinder Awana, Lakhwinder Lakha, Deepak Mohan Kukkar, Sanjay Bamel, Ishan Malhotra, Tarun Kumar, Gaurav Sachdeva, Ravi Kumar Arora, Laxman Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Naresh Gahlot, Rohit Jhalani, Dr Satish Jain, Narendra Kumar Meena, Aman Vohra

Reserve Players: Umeed Kumar, Saktet Bhardwaj, Parminder Singh

Telangana Tigers

Chris Gayle (c), Ricardo Powell, Dilshan Munaweera, Sudip Tyagi, Manpreet Gony, Mallikarjun Jagiti, Ravi Kumar, Umamaesh G, Kodamarty Kamalesh, Raghava Ammireddy, Dr Giri, Thota Chandrashekar, Kesari Srikanth, J Jagadeesh Reddy, M Rajakrishna, Abhijit Kadam, Ahmed Quadri, Sameer Shaik, Govinda Raju

Reserve Players: Rajani Kanth, Manohar Patil, Pawan Ramineni

VVIP Uttar Pradesh

Suresh Raina (c), Dan Christian, Chris Mpofu, Rajat Bhatia, Anureet Singh, Parvinder Singh, Bhanu Seth, Rohit Prakash Srivastava, Miratunjay, KS Rana, Joginder Singh, Vinod Wilson, Anshul Kapoor, Parveen Tahappar, Rajender Bisht, Damodar Redkar, Pradeep Kumar Pintu, Chandra Shekara K, Monu Kumar

Reserve Players: Sachin Rawal, Sonu Nagar

