Indian women crush Sri Lanka in the first ODI of ICC Women’s Championship 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
86   //    11 Sep 2018, 17:11 IST

Smriti
Smriti Mandhana remained not out on 73 off 76 balls in the first ODI

Thanks to a great bowling display by Indian bowlers and explosive batting by Smriti Mandhana, the Indian eves crushed Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the first ODI played at Galle International Stadium, Galle on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a great start by the Indian by Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi who reduced Sri Lanka to 18 for 3 in first 10 overs. The Indian bowlers continued to pile the pressure on Sri Lankan batters with some consistent line and lengths. Sri Lankan captain Atapattu was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 33 runs. Every Indian bowler made life tough for Sri Lanka. Deepti Sharma dismissed Sri Lankan captain Atapattu for 33 to reduce hosts to 78 for 7.

Weerakkody played with positive intent while the tail could not support her. India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 98 runs in just 35.1 overs. Mansi Joshi was the pick of bowlers with three wickets while Goswami and Poonam Yadav took two wickets each, Deepti Sharma Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Hemalatha took one apiece.

Chasing the paltry total, Smriti Mandhana looked in tremendous touch smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers. Before the lunch break, the Indian team played 7 overs and raced to 43 runs. After the break, Mandhana continued her superb form, reaching her half-century off 42 balls while Punam Raut gave her support. 

It was a clinical display by Smriti Mandhana who continued the brilliant form that she displayed in Kia Super League 2018 held in England. Punam Raut was dismissed for 24 by Ranaweera. Both Smriti Mandhana and Raut added 96 runs for the opening in 18.4 overs.

Smriti Mandhana scored the winning runs and remained not out on 73 off 76 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. Indian eves cruised to the target in just 19.5 overs with nine wickets remaining.

Indian eves earned two points and will be looking to win the next two matches. The Second ODI will be played on 13th September at Galle.

Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
