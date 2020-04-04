×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Indians slam PSL franchise for distasteful tweet against Jasprit Bumrah

  • Islamabad United used Jasprit Bumrah's front foot no-ball as a reminder for people to stay inside your homes.
  • Bumrah took the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman on a no-ball, who went on to score 114 runs.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Apr 2020, 13:00 IST

PSL franchise Islamabad United decided to use Bumrah
PSL franchise Islamabad United decided to use Bumrah's front foot no-ball as a reminder to stay inside your homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.

PSL franchise Islamabad United released a distasteful Tweet against Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the wake of the coronavirus guidelines to stay inside. The franchise's Twitter handle uploaded a photograph of Jasprit Bumrah overstepping during the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan in 2017.

As the cricketing world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PSL franchise decided to use Bumrah's front foot no-ball as a reminder to stay inside your homes, which received a lot of backlash from the Indian fans.

Bumrah took the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, as the latter edged the ball to Dhoni, only for the umpire to rule it out due to Bumrah over-stepping, resulting in a front-foot no-ball. The infamous instance later came to haunt the Indian team as Zaman scored a sublime 114 run-knock to walk away with the man-of-the-match award and help Pakistan defeat India eventually.

Earlier many cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted images of run-out and pleading their fans to their inside their homes to stay safe just like the batsmen needed to stay inside their crease.

England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 have been either canceled or postponed indefinitely. The semi-finals of PSL were due to take place before PCB decided to halt the proceedings. Islamabad United failed to reach the semis of PSL this season and ended the bottom of the table with only three wins out of ten games.

The Tweets read:


"Don't cross the line. It can be costly. Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close. #UnitedAgainstCovid19."
Advertisement
Published 04 Apr 2020, 13:00 IST
PSL 2020 Islamabad United Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Fakhar Zaman PSL Points Table
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar
ISU 183/3 (20.0 ov)
KRK 187/5 (18.4 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
KRK 152/4 (18.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS KRK live score
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar
ISU 198/3 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 127/10 (18.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 71 runs
ISU VS LHQ live score
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar
PSZ 170/6 (15.0 ov)
QTG 140/7 (15.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs
PSZ VS QTG live score
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar
MS 102/6 (16.5 ov)
KRK
No Result
MS VS KRK live score
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar
ISU 195/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 85/2 (9.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (DLS Method)
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar
QTG 98/9 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 100/2 (11.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
QTG VS LHQ live score
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar
ISU 91/7 (9.0 ov)
MS 94/1 (6.4 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 9 wickets
ISU VS MS live score
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar
KRK 187/5 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 190/2 (19.1 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
KRK VS LHQ live score
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar
PSZ 187/7 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 189/5 (19.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar
QTG
MS
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
QTG VS MS live score
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar
LHQ 150/5 (20.0 ov)
KRK 151/0 (17.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 wickets
LHQ VS KRK live score
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar
MS 154/6 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 3 runs
MS VS PSZ live score
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar
ISU 136/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 137/6 (19.2 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 4 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 191/1 (18.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wickets
MS VS LHQ live score
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar
KRK 150/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 154/5 (16.2 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us