Indians slam PSL franchise for distasteful tweet against Jasprit Bumrah

Islamabad United used Jasprit Bumrah's front foot no-ball as a reminder for people to stay inside your homes.

Bumrah took the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman on a no-ball, who went on to score 114 runs.

PSL franchise Islamabad United decided to use Bumrah's front foot no-ball as a reminder to stay inside your homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.

PSL franchise Islamabad United released a distasteful Tweet against Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the wake of the coronavirus guidelines to stay inside. The franchise's Twitter handle uploaded a photograph of Jasprit Bumrah overstepping during the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan in 2017.

As the cricketing world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the PSL franchise decided to use Bumrah's front foot no-ball as a reminder to stay inside your homes, which received a lot of backlash from the Indian fans.

Bumrah took the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, as the latter edged the ball to Dhoni, only for the umpire to rule it out due to Bumrah over-stepping, resulting in a front-foot no-ball. The infamous instance later came to haunt the Indian team as Zaman scored a sublime 114 run-knock to walk away with the man-of-the-match award and help Pakistan defeat India eventually.

Earlier many cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted images of run-out and pleading their fans to their inside their homes to stay safe just like the batsmen needed to stay inside their crease.

England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 have been either canceled or postponed indefinitely. The semi-finals of PSL were due to take place before PCB decided to halt the proceedings. Islamabad United failed to reach the semis of PSL this season and ended the bottom of the table with only three wins out of ten games.

The Tweets read:

"Don't cross the line. It can be costly. Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close. #UnitedAgainstCovid19."

❗️ Don't cross the line. It can be costly ❗️



Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close. #UnitedAgainstCovid19 pic.twitter.com/LjmX1ZhXyz — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) April 2, 2020

Haha!

Here's hoping you will CROSS THE LINE just once after this is all over ;) pic.twitter.com/axJtZHtV17 — Sai Chand Meda (@ChanduMeda) April 2, 2020

Advertisement

wasnt expecting that from the 2 times champion of PSL show some maturity — 🇵🇰 (@alihass9n) April 2, 2020

@mipaltan show some revenge from our #onefamily to this disrespect to our own @Jaspritbumrah93 . — Patel Vivek (@outswinger93) April 3, 2020