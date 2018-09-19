Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Indians to score an ODI century against Hong Kong

Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
561   //    19 Sep 2018, 14:16 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Suresh Raina

India and Hong Kong have faced off each other on only two occasions in the One Day International (ODI) format. Both these games were played in the Asia Cup tournament – the first instance was in 2008 while the second instance was in the ongoing 2018 tournament in UAE. The game in 2008 was a pretty one-sided affair, heavily in favor of India while Hong Kong showed a lot of fighting spirit in the second game in 2018!

On both occasions, India batted first and piled runs on the board tackling the Hong Kong bowlers with ease. A total of three centuries were scored by the Indian batsmen in these two games. Let us look at the three centuries scored by Indians against Hong Kong.

Suresh Raina (2008)

A 66-ball hundred from the bat of Suresh Raina, his maiden ODI hundred, lit up the Karachi stadium in 2018 against Hong Kong. He scored 101 runs from 68 deliveries with 7 fours and 5 sixes while involving in a 166-run partnership for the fourth wicket along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Raina’s 66-ball century in this innings was the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in ODIs then. Mohammad Azharuddin’s 62-ball hundred against New Zealand in 1988 was the fastest in this category. Currently, Virat Kohli is the holder of this record having scored a 52-ball 100* against Australia in 2013.

Breaking records while scoring a maiden century will be a great feeling for any player. Suresh Raina had this feeling during this knock against Hong Kong and since then he became a dependable middle order batsman for India, and has cored five centuries and 36 half-centuries in ODIs till date.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Hong Kong Cricket MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan
Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Hong Kong, 3 things we learnt...
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts as India score 285 against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 things to know about the Hong Kong team
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong Matches to have ODI status during Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Expected Indian Line-up for Asia Cup match against Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Hong Kong: Three things you might...
RELATED STORY
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018 - Player Ratings 
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts as India beats Hong Kong in a...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Hong Kong Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India qualify for Super Four with a win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 91/1 (13.5 ov)
LIVE
India need 72 runs to win from 36.1 overs
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us