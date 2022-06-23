Indians vs Leicestershire live streaming: When and where to watch India's practice match?

India will play their rescheduled fifth Test against England on July 1 in Birmingham. Ahead of the all-important ICC World Test Championship fixture, the visitors will play a warm-up match against Leicestershire county.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Unfortunately, though, the visitors have not gotten off to the best of starts. They have been reduced to 81/5, with Sharma, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja back in the dressing room.

Roman Walker has been the wrecker-in-chief for Leicestershire. He has picked up three wickets for the county thus far. Interestingly, Walker has not played a first-class match so far.

Some top-quality action is happening in the practice game between Indians and Leicestershire. Here are the live streaming details for this game.

How to watch India's practice match against Leicestershire?

Fans can stream this tour match live on YouTube. Foxes TV is the channel where the game will be streamed live. The match will take place from June 23 to 26, with the start time being 3:00 PM IST.

The first session of the match is now over. The visitors are 90-5 after 28 overs at the lunch break. Former captain Virat Kohli is batting in the middle with wicketkeeper KS Bharat. Rohit Sharma has been the top-scorer for the Indians so far. He departed after scoring 25 runs off 47 deliveries.

Star players Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah are a part of Leicestershire for this game.

Bumrah bowled the first over of this tour match. He is yet to take a wicket, but Krishna dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a duck, with Rishabh Pant taking the catch. You can follow the live scorecard of this practice game here.

