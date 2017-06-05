India's 5 biggest wins in Champions Trophy history

India registered their biggest win on Sunday.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan 05 Jun 2017, 16:59 IST

India began their 2017 Champions Trophy campaign in fine fashion on Sunday, when they defeated Pakistan in convincing fashion to get their competition off to the best possible start.

The Men In Blue trounced the Men In Green by 124 runs to record their biggest victory, in terms of runs in the tournament's history. We look at India's five biggest wins here:

5.India vs South Africa Cardiff 2013

Shikhar Dhawan notched up his first ODI hundred

Playing their respective first matches, both India and South Africa were looking to get their campaign off to a victorious start.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma led the way for India, putting on a 127 run partnership to set the platform. The former notched up hs maiden ODI hundred and continued to steady the Indian ship.

The late impetus to the innings was given by Ravindra Jadeja, whose 29-bal 47 not out helped India post 331 runs on the board. In reply, South Africa seemed to be in course with fifties from Robin Peterson and AB de Villiers.

But when both fell in quick succession, India began to chip away and eventually sealed a 26-run win over the Proteas.