INDO-BANGLA Friendship Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team will host the Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team in a three-match T20 series between March 9 - 11 in Surat, Gujarat. One match will take place on each of the three days.

Ramesh Sartape will lead the Indian team, while wicket-keeper batter MD Mohasin has been named as the captain of the Bangladesh side. The tourists have announced a 12-man squad for the INDO-BANGLA Friendship Cup. Meanwhile, the hosts have named a 17-member squad for the home series.

All three matches of the INDO-BANGLA Friendship Cup 2023 will be hosted at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. All fans have been granted free entry to watch the T20 series between the two nations.

INDO-BANGLA Friendship Cup 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, March 9

1st T20 - Indian Wheelchair Team vs Bangladesh Wheelchair Team, 8:30 am

Friday, March 10

2nd T20 - Indian Wheelchair Team vs Bangladesh Wheelchair Team, 8:30 am

Saturday, March 11

3rd T20 - Indian Wheelchair Team vs Bangladesh Wheelchair Team, 5:00 pm

INDO-BANGLA Friendship Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details

All three T20 matches between the Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team and Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team will be live-streamed on The World Cricket's YouTube Channel.

INDO-BANGLA Friendship Cup 2023: Full Squads

Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team: Ramesh Sartape (captain), Parshuram Desale, Dhan Singh Koranga, Moin Khan, Saurabh Tyagi, Lalit Pathak, Ishwari Prasad, Shahid Ansari, Ramavath Koteshwar, Manoj Parmar, Shaik Samayuddin, Mohd Adil, Manoj Sansarkar, Santosh Kokare, Pankaj Paruthi, Praveen Kumar, Mohit Kumar.

Coach: Manish Sharma

Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team: MD Mohasin (Captain & wicket-keeper), MD Ripon Uddin, Sazzad Hossain, Robin Gain, MD Liton Mridha, Sopon Daowan, MD Khorshed Alom, MD Mohidul Islam, MD Morshed Alam, Ahadul Islam, Uzzal Bairagi, MD Rajon Hossain.

Coach: MD Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury

