Indo-Nepal T20 Championship 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Indo-Nepal T20 Championship 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament that will start on Thursday, March 21. The tournament will conclude on Saturday, March 30. A total of six teams will participate in the tournament. A total of 18 matches are scheduled to be played at the Gautam Buddha International Stadium (Namuna Maidan) Bharatpur in Chitwan.

Each team will face the other five teams once in the tournament. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on Friday, March 29. The winners of the semi-finals will face each other in the final.

The six teams are: Bharatpur Mayor XI, Bagmati Province, PSR Lucknow, Sudur Paschim Province, Madhesh Province, and Talatala Kolkata.

Three out of these six teams — Bagmati Province, Sudur Paschim Province, and Madhesh Province — recently participated in the Koshi Province Trophy National T20 Cricket Tournament 2024.

Bagmati Province won and lost two matches each out of four and finished in third place in Group B. Sudur Paschim won three out of four games and finished in second position in Group B. They lost the semi-final match against Tribhuwan Army Club. Madhesh Province were in Group A and finished in third position with two wins in four matches.

Indo-Nepal T20 Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, March 21

Match 1 - Bharatpur Mayor XI vs Bagmati Province, 09:45 AM

Friday, March 22

Match 2 - Bharatpur Mayor XI vs PSR Lucknow, 09:45 AM

Match 3 - Madhesh Province vs Sudur Pashchim Province, 01:45 PM

Saturday, March 23

Match 4 - Bagmati Province vs PSR Lucknow, 09:45 AM

Match 5 - Madhesh Province vs Talatala Kolkata, 01:45 PM

Sunday, March 24

Match 6 - Sudur Pashchim Province vs PSR Lucknow, 09:45 AM

Match 7 - Talatala Kolkata vs Bharatpur Mayor XI, 01:45 PM

Monday, March 25

Match 8 - Bagmati Province vs Sudur Pashchim Province, 09:45 AM

Match 9 - Bharatpur Mayor XI vs Madhesh Province, 01:45 PM

Tuesday, March 26

Match 10 - Talatala Kolkata vs Bagmati Province, 09:45 AM

Match 11 - PSR Lucknow vs Madhesh Province, 01:45 PM

Wednesday, March 27

Match 12 - Sudur Pashchim Province vs Bharatpur Mayor XI, 09:45 AM

Match 13 - PSR Lucknow vs Talatala Kolkata, 01:45 PM

Thursday, March 28

Match 14 - Bagmati Province vs Madhesh Province, 09:45 AM

Match 15 - Talatala Kolkata vs Sudur Pashchim Province, 01:45 PM

Friday, March 29

1st Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 09:45 AM

2nd Semi-Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:45 PM

Saturday, March 30

Final - TBC vs TBC, 01:45 PM

Indo-Nepal T20 Championship 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there won’t be any live telecast of the matches in India. Cricket fans in Nepal can watch the live telecast and live streaming of the tournament on Kantipur Max HD and YouTube Channel.

Indo-Nepal T20 Championship 2024: Full Squads

Bharatpur Mayor XI

Nishant Mainali, Roshan Jha, Sanam Budathoki, Krijan Gurung, Milan Acharya, Pratik Shrestha, Sangarsha Poudel, Saugat Dhakal, Vikal Kumar Gupta, Zenish Mahat (wk), Dipesh Shrestha, Gautam KC, Nayan Pradhan, Nischal Pandey

Bagmati Province

Bibek Magar, Ishan Pandey, Shubh Kansakar, Suman Sunuwar, Yogesh Bhat, Krish Karki, Rabin Joshi (wk), Roshan BK (wk), Uttam Magar (wk), Abhishek Koirala, Bipin Acharya, Manoj Yadav, Ramnaresh Giri, Tilak Bhandari

PSR Lucknow

Amit Sharma, Jaydeep Singh, Nikhil Pratap Rao, Nitin Kumar, Sandeep Mittal, Aarif Hasan, Arpit Shukla, Ayan Chaudhary, Kartik Yadav, Prince Sahi, Sahim Hasan, Sameer Ansari, Shubham Chaudhary (wk), Mohammad Sharim, Utkarsh Yadav

Sudur Paschim Province

NA

Madhesh Province

NA

Talatala Kolkata

NA

