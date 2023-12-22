Indonesia vs Philippines T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Indonesia and the Philippines will lock horns in the six-match T20I series, starting on December 22, Friday. Udayana Cricket Ground in Bali will host all the games of the competition.

Kadek Gamantika will lead the Indonesian side with Daniel Smith captaining the Philippines. Indonesia are coming into this series after losing to Cambodia by eight wickets. On the other hand, the Philippines lost to PNG by 117 runs in their previous game.

Shifting our focus to the records of the Indonesia team in T20Is, they have played a total of 16 games, winning nine and losing seven. So far, they have played against teams like Cambodia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Star batter Anjar Tadarus has amassed 201 runs to lead the batting tally for Indonesia. With the ball, Danilson Hawoe is the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps.

Talking about the Philippines, they have played a total of 17 T20I games, winning just two and losing 14, with onegame witnessing no result. So far, they have played against Bahrain, Cambodia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Nepal, Oman, PNG, Singapore, and Vanuatu.

Daniel Smith is one of the players to watch out for from the Philippines team as the all-rounder has scored 312 runs and picked up 14 wickets so far.

Indonesia vs Philippines T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, December 22

Match 1 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 10:30 AM

Saturday, December 23

Match 2 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 6:00 AM

Match 3 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 10:30 AM

Sunday, December 24

Match 4 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 6:00 AM

Match 5 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 10:30 AM

Tuesday, December 26

Match 6 - Indonesia vs Philippines, 6:00 AM

Indonesia vs Philippines T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will livestream the Indonesia vs Philippines T20I series. However, there is no live broadcast of the series for fans in India.

Indonesia vs Philippines T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Indonesia

Anjar Tadarus, Apriliandi Rahayu, Gede Yogi Prastama, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Muhaddis Muhaddis, Sakhti Sheelan, Danilson Hawoe, Gede Priandana, Kadek Gamantika (c), Padmakar Surve, Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Dharma Kesuma (wk), Dhanesh Shetty, Ferdinando Banunaek, Gede Arta, Ketut Artawan, Maxi Koda, Muhammad Afis

Philippines

Arashdeep Samra, Jordan Alegre, Kulwinderjit Singh, Neil Smith, Amanpreet Sirah, Daniel Smith (c), Gurbhupinder Chohan, Henry Tyler, Josef Doctora, Miggy Podosky, Grant Russ (wk), Francis Walsh, Huzaifa Mohammed, Kepler Lukies, Liam Myott

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.