Injuries and Changes for Team India in Asia Cup 2018

Rahul FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 368 // 20 Sep 2018, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The match between India and Pakistan saw an upset for team India when Hardik Pandya was stretched out of the ground due to an injury suffered while bowling. Hardik has been a handy all-rounder for the team since his inclusion. He can clear the ground at will and can even roll over his arms to squeeze out some few overs in the middle.

Along with Hardik, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur have also been ruled out due to injury concerns and have been replaced by Deepak Chahar, Siddharth Kaul and Ravindra Jadeja, who is making a comeback nearly after a year.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja gets a call-up for Asia Cup 2018

Jadeja last played an ODI for India against Windies in July 2017. Since his and Ashwin's exclusion from the limited over formats, the spin twins - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have grabbed the position and performed brilliantly.

Jadeja, however, after his exclusion from the limited over format has become very composed and mature as a batsman and an equally good bowler as well. He has developed his skills and now has a few tricks up in his sleeves which was seen in the recently concluded Test series against England. Jadeja would be hoping to perform well in this tournament and try to cement his position once again in the team.

With Hardik out with injury, he is likely to make the cut in the playing eleven and he would hope to get into the squad of World Cup 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT