Injury roundup: India’s key injured players and the latest update on their availability

Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan

India have been struggling with the injuries of some of their key players over the last twelve to eighteen months. There has hardly been a game in this duration where the Men in Blue have been able to field their strongest XI.

While they have still managed to be very consistent in all formats of the game as the young players have stepped up to the plate in the absence of the seniors, India would like to have their senior players fit and available as soon as possible, given the fact that a lot of cricket needs to be played in the next year or so.

Let’s have a look at the current status of the injured Indian players.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has missed out on a number of games since the ODI World Cup last year. He first sustained a finger injury opening the batting for India in the World Cup and got ruled out of the event altogether.

The left-hander, thereafter, injured his knee playing for Delhi at the start of the Indian domestic season and then, when he came back to play for India earlier this year, he injured his shoulder while diving on the field in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia.

As per a statement released by the BCCI, Dhawan has suffered a grade II injury in the acromioclavicular joint of his shoulder and will start training soon at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). BCCI commented on his situation:

An MRI of his (Shikhar Dhawan’s) shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromioclavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February.

