INM vs ASL: Who will win today's Legends League Cricket match?

Legends League Cricket 2022 kicks off on January 20 in Oman. It will be a fascinating competition as the legends of the game will compete for the next 10 days for the title. A total of three teams will take part in the league.

The first game of the inaugural season of Legends League Cricket will see India Maharajas lock horns against Asia Lions. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) will host this exciting contest.

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Yusuf Pathan will represent India Maharajas. They will be eager to make a mark in the competition.

They can be brutal in the shortest format of the game and will be eager to have a big impact in the upcoming competition. RP Singh, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh form a very good bowling attack.

Asia Lions have players from the subcontinent apart from India. The likes of Sanath Jayasuriya, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Shoaib Malik and Asghar Afghan form a formidable batting lineup. Shahid Afridi will also represent the Lions.

The pace department consists of speedster Shoaib Akhtar, Chaminda Vaas and Umar Gul, while the magician Muttiah Muralitharan will lead the spin department.

Absolute legends of the game take part in the competition and the opening game promises to be a cracking contest. It remains to be seen how they will cope with the competitive nature of the game.

Can the Asia Lions (ASL) beat the India Maharajas (INM)?

Both the Asia Lions and India Maharajas have legends of the game on their side and it will be a fascinating contest. The India Maharajas have got players who haven’t participated in competitive cricket in recent times and it might hurt them in the Legends League.

The Asia Lions have a relatively younger side compared to the India Maharajas and it might play a part in the first game on Thursday. We expect the Asia Lions to get off to a winning start on the opening day of the competition.

Prediction: Asia Lions to win this encounter.

