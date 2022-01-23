INM vs ASL: Who will win today's Legends League Cricket match?

The Asian Lions and India Maharajas will lock horns in Match No. 4 of the Legends Cricket League match. The game will take place on Monday, January 24 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

The Maharajas, led by Mohammad Kaif, started their campaign with a thumping six-wicket win over the Lions on Thursday, January 20. Yusuf Pathan won the Player of the Match award for his 40-ball 80, laced with nine glorious fours and five massive hits into the stands.

But on Saturday, January 22, they lost to the World Giants after Imran Tahir's unbeaten 19-ball half-century at the fag end of the game. After being sent in to bat first, the Maharajas racked up a huge score of 209 for the loss of three wickets in their 20 overs.

Naman Ojha smashed a 69-ball 140 with 15 fours and nine sixes. Mohammad Kaif lent him support with a steady 47-ball knock of 53. Kevin Pietersen kept the Maharajas' bowlers at bay for a significant amount of time, but Kaif and Co. held their nerves.

With 50 runs needed off the last 22 balls, Tahir threw the kitchen sink at everything and took the Giants over the finish line with three balls left. Munaf Patel and Stuart Binny took two wickets apiece for the Maharajas.

The Lions, on the other hand, started with a defeat to the Maharajas, but came back to win their second match against the World Giants by six wickets on Thursday. The Lions faltered after opting to field first as the Giants amassed a ginormous score of 205 for seven.

Kevin O'Brien's 46-ball 95, decorated with seven fours and as many sixes, blew them away. Nuwan Kulasekara and Mohammad Haffez picked up two wickets apiece for the Lions.

Thereafter, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga made sure the Lions chased the target down in 19.2 overs. Asghar Afghan and Misbah-ul-Haq also played useful cameos in the death overs.

Can the Asian Lions (ASL) beat the India Maharajas (INM)?

Although both teams have won one game apiece, the Maharajas would have the psychological advantage as they have already beaten the Lions once.

But the track in Oman has helped the teams batting second to a large extent. The chasing team should be able to win yet another match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

