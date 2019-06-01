×
Inspired by Virat Kohli, PUMA and Divine give cricket fans the #SockThem anthem

Vikram Bhattacharya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
110   //    01 Jun 2019, 07:36 IST

Kohli will aim to lead the team by example at the Cricket World Cup 2019
Kohli will aim to lead the team by example at the Cricket World Cup 2019

This cricket season, fans across India are all geared up to root for their team, led by charismatic captain Virat Kohli. The best batsman in the world, Kohli holds the key for the Indian team if they are to try and regain the championship for the third time in history.

And now, just as the matches are about to begin, we have the perfect way to set the mood! Using the medium of music to drive home the fun-filled message of supporting the Indian captain, DIVINE and PUMA have come up with THE anthem for cricket fans - and it’s called #SockThem.

The music video features Virat Kohli and many cricket crazy fans, as they all show us how they’re facing opposition this cricket season, with the blabber gesture. #SockThem essentially means to silence your critics with a single gesture, while getting under their skin when you let your performance do the talking on the field. 

This anthem takes inspiration from Kohli's iconic gesture of "letting his bat do the talking" after he scored a century in Australia last winter, in a series marked by sledging from the home crowd. Following comments from Australian bowler Pat Cummins that Kohli won’t score a century in Australia, the Indian captain proceeded to score a century in the first test and went on to celebrate by making the gesture that his bat does all the talking, showing that mind games don’t affect him and that he is always in command of the situation.

Written and sung by India's biggest hip-hop artist, Divine, Chakravyuh Mein Sock-Them anthem will be something every Indian will be singing during this cricket season as they groove to what is currently the most popular genre of music in India. The beats mimic the energy and intensity of Kohli on the field. Divine has kept this track equally energetic, with his words conveying a powerful message inspiring a fan movement.

The music video features several PUMA athletes like Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion Mary Kom, Indian cricketer Sushma Verma, footballers Rahul Bheke, and Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem. It also features the newly-crowned World of Dance champions, Kings United, with their lead Suresh Mukund choreographing the video and making sure that the hook-step of the video is an interesting addition to this already brilliant mix of cricket and music.

The video features several PUMA athletes like Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion Mary Kom, Indian cricketer Sushma Verma, footballers Rahul Bheke, and Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.
The video features several PUMA athletes like Olympic gold medalist and six-time world champion Mary Kom, Indian cricketer Sushma Verma, footballers Rahul Bheke, and Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.
Virat Kohli changed his game thanks to his dedication to fitness and getting in shape. We’ve all read about how that directly improved his play and how eventually, his professional approach towards fitness and nutrition rubbed off on the Indian team in general as there was a far greater emphasis on getting fit. So it’s not surprising that India’s top cricketer and top sports brand work together.

The Chakravyuh Mein #SockThem anthem gets fans on their feet and is the mantra for all Virat Kohli fans as cricket fever continues to grip the entire country. So step up and show your support to Kohli and team as they prepare to face the biggest challenge of 2019. Together, let’s #SockThem!

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Mary Kom Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Cricket News Today
Fetching more content...
