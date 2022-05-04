Inter-Provincial 50 Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Inter-Provincial 50 Cup is all set for its 10th edition, starting May 3. The tournament is a peak domestic 50-over competition in Ireland with a best-vs-best approach.

The tournament was first played in 2013, with the Northern Knights winning the inaugural edition. Interestingly, all the remaining eight editions have been won by Leinster Lightning.

The Leinster Lightning defeated the North West Warriors last season to win their most recent title.

George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair and Peter Moor are captains of the Leinster Lightning, North West Warriors, Northern Knights and Munster Reds respectively.

Inter-Provincial 50 Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 3, Tuesday

Leinster Lightning v North West Warriors, 3:15 PM

May 5, Thursday

Northern Knights v Munster Reds, 3:15 PM

May 10, Tuesday

Leinster Lightning v Munster Reds, 3:15 PM

May 12, Thursday

North West Warriors v Northern Knights, 3:15 PM

May 17, Tuesday

Northern Knights v Leinster Lightning, 3:15 PM

May 19, Friday

Munster Reds v North West Warriors, 3:15 PM

May 23, Tuesday

North West Warriors v Leinster Lightning, 3:15 PM

May 24, Wednesday

Munster Reds v Northern Knights, 3:15 PM

June 2, Thursday

Northern Knights v North West Warriors, 3:15 PM

June 7, Monday

Munster Reds v Leinster Lightning, 3:15 PM

July 1, Friday

North West Warriors v Munster Reds, 3:15 PM

July 4, Monday

Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, 3:15 PM

Inter-Provincial 50 Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Inter-Provincial 50 Cup 2022: Squads

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, David O’Halloran, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

North West Warriors

Andy McBrine (captain), Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Ryan Macbeth, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Jared Wilson, Craig Young.

Northern Knights

Mark Adair (captain), Ross Adair, Matthew Foster, Matthew Humphreys, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Manley, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, Ben White. (One addition to be made).

Munster Reds

PJ Moor (captain), Tyrone Kane, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, David Delany, Gareth Delany, Michael Frost, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Liam McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Michael O’Reilly.

