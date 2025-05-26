Intercontinental Legends Championship 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) 2025 is set to kick off on May 27 and will run until June 5. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida will host all 18 games (including playoffs) of the tournament.
Indian Warriors, American Strikers, Asian Kings, Euro Gladiators, African Lions and Trans Titans are the six participating teams. The competition will be played in a single round-robin format, with each team playing the other five teams once each. The top four teams will then contest in the semifinal, followed by the final on June 5.
Prominent former Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Pawan Negi, Saurabh Tiwary and Rishi Dhawan, among others, will be in action. Meanwhile, Herschelle Gibbs, Martin Guptill, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jesse Ryder are some of the key overseas players taking part in the tournament.
Intercontinental Legends Championship 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Tuesday, May 27
Match 1 - Indian Warriors vs. African Lions, 7:30pm
Wednesday, May 28
Match 2 - Trans Titans vs. American Strikers, 3:30pm
Match 3 - Asian Kings vs. Euro Gladiators, 7:30pm
Thursday, May 29
Match 4 - Indian Warriors vs. American Strikers, 3:30pm
Match 5 - African Lions vs. Asian Kings, 7:30pm
Friday, May 30
Match 6 - Euro Gladiators vs Trans Titans, 3:30pm
Match 7 - African Lions vs American Strikers, 7:30pm
Saturday, May 31
Match 8 - Indian Warriors vs Asian Kings, 3:30pm
Match 9 - Euro Gladiators vs American Strikers, 7:30pm
Sunday, June 1
Match 10 - Trans Titans vs African Lions, 3:30pm
Match 11 - Asian Kings vs American Strikers, 7:30pm
Monday, June 2
Match 12 - Indian Warriors vs Trans Titans, 3:30pm
Match 13 - Euro Gladiators vs African Lions, 7:30pm
Tuesday, June 3
Match 14 - Asian Kings vs Trans Titans, 3:30pm
Match 15 - Indian Warriors vs Euro Gladiators, 7:30pm
Wednesday, June 4
1st Semi-final - 1st vs 4th, 3:30pm
2nd Semi-final - 2nd vs 3rd, 7:30pm
Thursday, June 5
Final - TBD vs TBD, 7:30pm
Intercontinental Legends Championship 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details
The tournament will be telecast on Sony Sports Network on TV in India. The Sony LIV app and website will also provide the streaming of the matches.
Furthermore, the users can hop onto the FanCode app and website as well to enjoy the action.
Intercontinental Legends Championship 2025: Full Squads
Euro Gladiators
Peter Trego, Kamran Khan, Raghav Dhawan, Amit Paunikar, Nakul Verma, Abu Nechim, Krishna Das, Praveen Gupta, Akshay Wakhare, Adil Reshi, Sarul Kanwar, Prashant Gupta, Abhishek Sakuja, Pritam Das, Anureet Singh, Rajwinder Singh.
Indian Warriors
Shikhar Dhawan, Priyank Panchal, Pavan Negi, Iqbal Abdulla, Arun Chaprana, Mausif Khan, Kedar Devdhar, KK Upadhyay, Gagan Sodhi, Monu Singh, Nathu Singh, Akash Yadav, Ranjit Mali, Khalid Ahmad, Tejindar Singh, Shawej Khan, Manan Sharma.
Trans Titans
Martin Guptill, William Bosisto, Jesse Ryder, Rishi Dhawan, Siddharth Trivedi, Partik Athavale, Parvinder Awana, Ankit Singh Rajput, Rahul Shukla, Varun Sood, Pinal Shah, Vishal Bhatia, Samar Quadri, Rajesh Bishnoi, Dhanraj Sharma, Ansaj Mansoori.
American Strikers
Pradeep Sangwan, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Puneet Mehra, Gauranshu Sharma, Naman Ojha, Sheldon Jackson, Siddharth Lohia, Deepak Punia, Ajit Chandila, Manpreet Gony, Farman Ahmed, Akash Tomar, Ishwar Pandey, Kuldeep Hooda, Milinda Pushpakumara.
African Lions
Herschelle Gibbs, Richard Levi, Chris Mpofu, Pawan Suyal, Saurabh Tiwary, Jatin Saxena, Suboth Bhati, Yogesh Nagar, Rahul Yadav, Ali Murtaza, Shekhar Sirohi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shivam Sharma, Sudeep Tyagi, Vikash Tokas, Jaykishan Kolsawala.
Asian Kings
Tillakaratne Dilshan, Suresh Raina, Asghar Afghan, Sidhant Dobal, Amitoze Singh, Imtiaz Ahmed, Shadab Jakati, Amit Mishra, Mayank Tehlan, Parvez Ajiz, Bipul Sharma, Kunal Saikia, Umang Sharma, Barinder Sran, Sandeep Yadav, Diwesh Pathania, Lakhwinder Mehla.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️