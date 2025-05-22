Suryakumar Yadav vs Suresh Raina - comparing their stats after 163 IPL matches 

Suryakumar Yadav and Suresh Raina have been among the few reliable players for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively, in IPL history. Both batters have displayed supreme consistency with their contributions, which have helped their sides to finish most games on a winning note.

Ad

After making his IPL debut in 2012 for MI, Yadav played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2014 to 2017. Since the 2018 edition, he has been a pivotal member of the Mumbai side.

Meanwhile, former player Suresh Raina was often labeled as 'Mr. IPL' due to his dependable performances for CSK. He helped the Super Kings claim multiple IPL titles. Raina played in the cash-rich league from 2008 until the 2021 edition, and finished with 5,528 runs in 205 games.

Ad

Trending

Let's look at how Suryakumar Yadav has fared in comparison to Suresh Raina after the first 163 IPL games.

#1 Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Suryakumar Yadav 163 148 4,177 Suresh Raina 163 159 4,558

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav has so far amassed 4,177 runs in 163 IPL games (148 innings). Yadav's highest run tally was recorded in 2023, when he slammed 605 runs at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of 181.13.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina had scored 4,558 runs in his first 163 games (159 innings) until April 10, 2018. The southpaw produced his best-ever season in 2013, smashing 548 runs at an average of 42.15 and a career-high strike rate of 150.13. His impressive performances helped CSK reach the final, where they lost to MI.

Ad

#2 Average & Strike rate

Player Innings Average Strike rate Suryakumar Yadav 148 34.81 148.38 Suresh Raina 159 33.76 138.88

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav possesses an average of 34.81 and 148.38 in the tournament. Interestingly, Surya is in his most successful IPL season in 2025. The right-hander has garnered 583 runs at a career-best average of 72.87 and a strike rate of 170.46.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, Suresh Raina held an average of 33.76 and a strike rate of 138.88 at this point in his career. Raina's best season in terms of average (47.27) came in 2010 when he scored 520 runs to help CSK win their maiden IPL title.

#3 Most 50+ scores

Player Innings 50/100 Total 50+ scores Suryakumar Yadav 148 28/2 30 Suresh Raina 159 31/1 32

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav has registered 28 fifties and two centuries in his 163-game IPL career. His top score of 103* off 49 came against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023, which helped MI win by 27 runs. In the same season, Yadav scored five fifties and a century.

Ad

Suresh Raina had 31 fifties and a century under his belt in his first 163 IPL games. Raina played a spectacular knock of 87 off 25 balls against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014, albeit in a losing cause. However, it is rated as one of the finest IPL knocks to date.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Player Total Runs Runs in winning cause % of runs in winning cause Average 50/100 Suryakumar Yadav 4,177 2,516 60.23 46.59 20/2 Suresh Raina 4,558 2,976 65.29 41.90 19/1

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav and Suresh Raina have been a force to reckon with in terms of winning games for their sides.

Yadav has garnered 2,516 runs at an average of 46.59 in winning causes for his respective sides. The tally accounts for 60.23% of his total runs in the cash-rich league. He has recorded 20 fifties and two centuries in the process, with a notable knock of 102* off 51 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2024.

In his first 163 games, Raina scored 2,976 runs in a winning cause at an average of 41.90. Interestingly, it accounts for 65.59% of his total run tally, which is incredible.

Ad

The former CSK batter registered his top knock of 100* off 53 against the Punjab-based franchise in 2013, helping the franchise to win the game by 15 runs.

Conclusion

The battle between Suresh Raina and Suryakumar Yadav after their first 163 matches tilts slightly in favor of the former. It's because Raina holds better numbers than Yadav in three out of four aspects of the game.

Raina has more runs and more 50+ scores than Yadav, and has shown terrific consistency with his contributions in a winning cause. Meanwhile, the MI batter is ahead in terms of average and strike rate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More