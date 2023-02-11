International League T20 2023, Final, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants are set to lock horns in the final of the International League 2023 on Sunday, February 12. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Giants, led by James Vince, finished the league stage at the top of the points table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.258. But they stuttered a wee bit and lost to the Vipers by 19 runs in Qualifier 1.

However, the Giants recovered well and grabbed their second chance of advancing to the final with both hands. They defeated Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates by four wickets in Qualifier 2, riding on skipper Vince’s match-winning 83 off 56 balls.

The Desert Vipers, on the other hand, finished second in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.399. They lost to the Giants by 25 runs in their last league game, before beating them by 19 runs in Qualifier 1.

The Vipers will be looking to make it two out of two after winning the final. Tom Curran was the star of the show for them after he picked up four wickets for 31 runs and scored 29 runs off 17 balls with two fours and as many sixes.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Details:

Match: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Final, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 12, 2022, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been an excellent one for batting. A high-scoring match seems to be in store. Teams should opt to bat first and put runs on the board in the crunch game.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-50s.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Probable XIs

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, and Shiraz Ahmed.

Gulf Giants

James Vince, Chris Lynn (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, and Qais Ahmad.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

There will be immense pressure on both teams going into the final. The chasing team will feel the heat since it’s a high-voltage match like the final. Both teams have strong bowling lineups and are capable of defending totals.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

