International League T20 2023, Match 10, Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors are set to face each other in Match No. 10 of the International League 2023 on Saturday, January 21. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, started their campaign with a thumping 73-run victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. But back-to-back losses have pushed them to fourth in the points table. With two points to their name, they have a net run rate of -0.618.

They will go into the match after a heavy 101-run defeat at the hands of the Gulf Giants. After being put in to field, their bowlers restricted the Giants to 181 for the loss of six wickets. Thereafter, the Capitals were bowled out for 80 in 14.3 overs.

The Warriors, led by Moeen Ali, have gotten off to a disastrous start in the championship. With losses in all three of their matches, they are placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -1.836. They lost to Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates by six wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors could only put up a score of 146 for seven on the board after Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 55 off 41 with six fours and a six. The MI Emirates chased down the target with 17 balls left. Muhammad Waseem scored 40 off 36 with four fours and one six.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Match Details:

Match: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 10, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, Saturday, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been excellent for batting. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 25-degree mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 40s.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Probable XIs

Dubai Capitals

Robin Uthappa (wk), Joe Root, Rovman Powell (c), Dasun Shanaka, Yusuf Pathan, Chirag Suri, Fabian Allen, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akif Raja

Sharjah Warriors

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Alishan Sharafu, Moeen Ali (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

The Dubai Capitals lost their previous two matches but will fancy their chances against the Warriors, who are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Prediction: Dubai Capitals to win the match.

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

