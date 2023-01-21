Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates are set to lock horns in Match No. 11 of the International League 2023 on Saturday, January 21. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have had a forgettable campaign thus far. Having lost all four of their matches, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -3.509. They will go into the game after a 111-run defeat at the hands of the Desert Vipers.

After being sent in to bat first, the Vipers racked up a huge score of 219/4 on the board. Alex Hales scored 110 runs off 59 balls with the help of seven fours and six sixes. Colin Munro also scored 56 off 41. Andre Russell scored 57 off 29 balls, but ADKR finished with 108 in 15.1 overs.

The MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, are placed third in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.191. They will go into the match after beating the Sharjah Warriors by six wickets on January 17. After opting to field first, MI restricted the Warriors to 146 for seven.

Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers after he finished with figures of 4-0-25-3. Imran Tahir also got two important wickets and conceded only 17 runs at an economy rate of 4.25. The Emirates chased the target down in 17.1 overs after Waseem scored 40 off 36.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Details:

Match: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Match 11, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is expected to be excellent for batting. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the high side.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Colin Ingram, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Akeal Hosein, Matiullah Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Zawar Farid

MI Emirates

Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

MI Emirates are the firm favorites to win the match. While MI are unbeaten, the Knight Riders are yet to see the face of victory.

Prediction: MI Emirates will win the match.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

