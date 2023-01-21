International League T20 2023, Match 12, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants are set to lock horns in Match No.12 of the International League 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, are sitting pretty on top of the points table with six points and a net run rate of +3.159. They will go into the game after beating the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 111 runs. After being put in to bat first, the Viper racked up a big score of 219 for four.

Alex Hales scored 110 runs off 59 balls with seven fours and six sixes. His knock was laced with seven fours and six sixes. Thereafter, the Vipers restricted the Knight Riders to 108 in 15.1 overs. Left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell finished with figures of 4-0-14-3.

The Giants, led by James Vince, on the other hand, are at par with the Vipers. Having won all three of their matches, they are placed second in the table with a net run rate of +2.715. They will go into the match after beating the Dubai Capitals by 101 runs on January 19.

After being put in to bat first, the Giants put up a big score of 181 for the loss of six wickets. James Vince scored 76 runs off 48 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Thereafter, they bowled the Capitals out for 80 in 14.3 overs.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Details:

Match: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Match 12, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, Sunday, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to be a good one for batting. The track is expected to stay true and hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. Playing conditions will be pleasant with humidity in the 40s.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Probable XIs

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Ashwanth Chidambaram (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting lineups and would prefer chasing down targets in the upcoming match in Dubai.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : James Vince to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes