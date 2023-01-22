International League T20 2023, Match 14, Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors will lock horns in 14th game of the International League 2023 on Monday (January 23) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Giants, captained by James Vince, have been on an absolute rampage and have arguably been the standout team in the tournament. With eight points and a net run rate of +2.130, they're sitting pretty atop the points table.

They beat the Desert Vipers by five wickets in their last outing. After being put in to bat, the Vipers scored 195-4, thanks to Ales Hales’ 99. The Giants chased down the target with three balls left after Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer scored in their 70s.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, led by Moeen Ali, started their campaign with three heavy defeats. However, they opened their account on Saturday after handing Dubai Capitals a heavy seven-wicket defeat. After being put in to bat first, the Capitals scored 177-4, thanks to Joe Root’s 80*.

Chris Woakes and Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets apiece for the Warriors. The Warriors chased down the target with as many as 32 balls to spare after Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored an unbeaten 47-ball 106 with the help of ten fours and four sixes.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Match Details

Match: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 13, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 23, 2022, Monday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been an absolute belter. Runscoring has been pretty easy. Bowlers are expected to have a tough time. Fielding first should be the preferred option for both teams.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark, and playing conditions should be pleasant. The humidity could be in the high 30s.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Probable XIs

Gulf Giants

Rehan Ahmed, James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

Sharjah Warriors

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Chris Woakes, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

The Warriors beat the Vipers in their previous game, but beating the Giants may not be a walk in the park. The Giants will go into the game as the favourites.

Prediction: Gulf Giants to win.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

