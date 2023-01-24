International League T20 2023, Match 15, Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates are set to face each other in Match No.15 of the International League 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, have had an excellent outing thus far. Although they lost their previous game by five wickets to table-toppers the Gulf Giants, they have momentum on their side. With six points and a net run rate of +2.315, the Vipers are placed second in the points table.

Against the Giants, the Vipers put up a massive score of 195 for the loss of four wickets. Alex Hales scored 99 runs off 57 and was unlucky to miss out on back-to-back hundreds. The Giants chased the target down with three balls left.

The Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, tasted their first defeat of the championship after the Dubai Capitals defeated them by 16 runs on January 22. Their bowlers faltered big time as the Capitals raced to 222 for three on the back of skipper Rovman Powell’s 97-run knock.

MI skipper Kieron Pollard threw his bat around to score 86 runs off 38 balls, with the help of eight fours and six sixes, but his efforts weren’t enough for his team to secure victory. The Emirates are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.836.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Details:

Match: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Match 15, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Monday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been a decent one for batting. Another high-scoring match seems to be on the cards since both teams have strong batting lineups. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, and Shiraz Ahmed.

MI Emirates

Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Zahoor Khan.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

Both Desert Vipers and MI Emirates have power-packed batting units. They have the potential to chase down big targets. The chasing team will have an advantage in the previous game.

Prediction: the team batting second to win the match.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Alex Hales to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes