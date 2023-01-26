International League T20 2023, Match 18, Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Gulf Giants and MI Emirates are set to lock horns in Match No.18 of the International League 2023 on Friday, January 27. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Giants, led by James Vince, are sitting at the top of the table with nine points and a net run rate of +1.451. Their previous match on Wednesday, January 25 was abandoned due to rain.

Prior to that, they lost to the Sharjah Warriors by 21 runs on January 23.

After electing to field first, they restricted the Warriors to 151 for the loss of seven wickets. Chris Jordan picked up three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants. The Giants only got themselves up to 130 in 19.4 overs.

The Emirates, captained by Kieron Pollard, are bang in the middle of the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.340. After initially winning three matches in a row, the Emirates have lost a bit of momentum with two defeats on the trot.

They will go into their next game after losing to the Desert Vipers by seven wickets on January 24. After being put in to bat first, the Emirates put up a decent score of 169 for five. The Vipers, thereafter, chased down the target with 21 balls to spare.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Details:

Match: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Match 17, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 25, 2022, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Run-making isn’t going to be hard and bowlers won’t have much room for error. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

It’s been raining in the UAE for the last couple of days. Rain is predicted from 6 PM on Friday evening, which could lead to a delay. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Gulf Giants

Tom Banton (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Rehan Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

MI Emirates

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

Both teams will go into the match on the back of consecutive losses. But the Emirates seemed to have lost their way quite a bit. The Giants will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Gulf Giants to win the match.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : James Vince to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes