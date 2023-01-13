International League T20 2023, Match 2, MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will lock horns in the second game of the International League 2023 on Saturday (January 14) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MI will be captained by Kieron Pollard, who has been one of the most brutal power-hitters of the cricket ball for over a decade. Will Smeed and Muhammad Wasim form a lethal opening pair. Right-handed batter Andre Fletcher isn’t the worst of opening batters either.

The middle order, comprising Najibullah Zadran, Nicholas Pooran and Pollard, is a power-packed one. Samit Patel and Dwayne Bravo have a truckload of experience and cannot be underestimated. Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Imran Tahir are part of the bowling unit.

The Warriors, meanwhile, also have a strong squad at their disposal. Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are two of the most powerful strikers going around in world cricket. Joe Denly, Dawid Malan and captain Moeen Ali can hold an end up and also play the big shots.

Marcus Stoinis and Mohammad Nabi provide solidity to the middle order. Karthik Meiyappan and Noor Ahmad are lethal prospects as spinners. Naveen-ul-Haq has played in a lot of overseas leagues and has a lot of experience.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Match Details

Match: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 2, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Saturday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is generally good for batting, and a high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. However, spinners also get a lot of assistance from the surface. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for both teams.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Weather Forecast

Playing conditions should be pleasant with the temperature around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could mostly be in the 50s.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Probable XIs

MI Emirates

Will Smeed, Muhammad Wasim, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Imran Tahir

Sharjah Warriors

Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (C), Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karthik Meiyappan/Bilal Khan

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

Both MI and Warriors have strong batting lineups. On a good pitch to bat on, the chasing team may end up having a big advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

