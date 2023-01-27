International League T20 2023, Match 20, Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers are set to lock horns in the 20th match of the International League 2023 on Saturday, January 28. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, started their campaign with a resounding 73-run win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. However, they have been highly inconsistent ever since. Placed fourth in the table with five points, the Dubai Capitals still have plenty of work to do.

Their net run rate, however, is still positive. Their previous match against the Sharjah Warriors didn’t produce a result due to rain. But they would be concerned with their batting after being reduced to 17 for the loss of four wickets in five overs.

The Desert Vipers, led by Colin Munro, on the other hand, are comfortably placed second in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.212, the best among all the teams in the championship. They will go into the game after a seven-wicket win over MI Emirates.

After opting to field first against the Emirates, the Vipers restricted their opponents to 169 for five. In reply, the Viper chased down the target with 21 balls to spare. Alex Hales stayed unbeaten at 62 off 44 with six fours and two sixes.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Details

Match: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Match 20, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 28, 2022, Saturday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been an absolute belter for batting. Batters can play their shots on the up and a high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Dubai on Saturday. Temperatures will be around the 20 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-40s.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Probable XIs

Dubai Capitals

Hazratullah Zazai, Daniel Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja, Fred Klaassen, and Jake Ball.

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

The Desert Vipers have been among the standout teams in the tournament along with James Vince’s Gulf Giants. They will go into the next match as favorites against the Capitals, who are yet to find their feet.

Prediction: Desert Vipers to win the match.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

