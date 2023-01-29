International League T20 2023, Match 21, Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates are set to lock horns in Match No. 21 of the International League 2023 on Sunday, January 29. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.904. They will go into the next game after beating the Rovman Powell-led Dubai Capitals by 12 runs on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Vipers managed to score only 149 for nine. Skipper Munro was their standout batter as he scored 40 off 32 with two fours and as many sixes. Thereafter, the Vipers restricted the Capitals to 137 for five.

The Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, are placed in the middle of the table with seven points and a net run rate of +0.340.

After winning their first three matches against Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Pollard’s men looked like a force to be reckoned with.

But having not seen the face of victory in their last three games, the Emirates need to find their rhythm back.

After losing to the Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals, their match against James Vince’s Gulf Giants had to be abandoned without a toss.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Details

Match: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Match 21, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 29, 2022, Sunday, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah hasn’t been an easy one for batting thus far; targets above the 140-run mark won’t be easy to chase by any means. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark, with humidity in the 50s.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Ali Naseer, Matheesha Pathirana

MI Emirates

Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brad Wheal

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

The Vipers have lost only one match thus far and have been the standout team of the tournament. The Emirates will find it too tough to beat them.

Prediction: Desert Vipers to win the match.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

