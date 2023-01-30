International League T20 2023, Match 23, Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers are set to face each other in Match No.23 of the International League 2023 on Tuesday, January 31. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Warriors, led by Moeen Ali, started their campaign in the worst possible manner after losing their first three matches. However, they have made a stupendous comeback by winning three of their last four games. Their other game against the Dubai Capitals was called off due to rain.

They will go into the match after beating Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by four wickets on January 28. Rahmanullah Gurbaz became the Player of the Match after he scored 56 off 39. On the back of his knock, the Warriors chased down 150 with three overs to spare.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.445. But their confidence would have dipped quite a bit after their heavy 157-run defeat at the hands of MI Emirates on Sunday.

After opting to field first, their bowlers faltered as the Emirates racked up a huge score of 241 for the loss of three wickets. The Vipers went down without a fight after being bowled out for 84 in 12.1 overs.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Match Details:

Match: Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, Match 23, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 31, 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah has been a great one for batting. But it hasn’t quite been kind to the team batting second. In two instances, the chasing team lost by margins of above 100. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 20-degree Celsius. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Probable XIs

Sharjah Warriors

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Marcus Stoinis, Joe Denly (c), Adam Hose, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Mark Watt, Tom Curran, Luke Wood, Shiraz Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

The Warriors must be confident after not facing defeat in their last four matches. The Vipers will be a tad low on confidence after their big loss to MI Emirates. The Warriors will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Sharjah Warriors to win the match.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

