International League T20 2023, Match 24, Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Gulf Giants and MI Emirates are set to face each other in match no.24 of the International League T20 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Giants, led by James Vince, have been the standout team in the tournament so far. With 10 points and a net run rate of +1.451, they are placed second in the table, and a win will take them through to the playoffs.

Their last two matches against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates couldn’t take place due to rain. They lost to Moeen Ali’s Sharjah Warriors by 21 runs in their last completed match of the tournament.

The Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, beat the Desert Vipers by 157 runs in their previous match. The victory also increased their net run rate to +1.627, currently the best in the championship.

Against the Vipers, they put up a massive score of 241 for 3 after being put in to bat first. Muhammad Waseem was their top-scorer with 86 runs off 44 balls. The Emirates then bowled the Vipers out for 84 in 12.1 overs.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Details:

Match: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Match 24, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 1, 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been a pretty decent one for batting and it should be a high-scoring contest. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being and temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. Humidity is expected to be high.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Gulf Giants

Tom Banton (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Rehan Ahmed, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Richard Gleeson.

MI Emirates

Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

The Giants have looked in ominous form thus far and are the favorites in their upcoming game. Although the Emirates won their previous game comprehensively, beating the Giants will not be easy.

Prediction: Gulf Giants to win the match.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

