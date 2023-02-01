International League T20 2023, Match 25, Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers are set to face off in Match No. 25 of the International League 2023 on Thursday, February 2. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, are placed fifth in the table with seven points and a net run rate of -0.464. They have two matches left in the league stage and need at least one victory to break into the top four. Although they also have the chance to break into the top 2, it’s highly unlikely for now.

The Capitals have won two out of three matches against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who are assured of finishing as the cellar dwellers even if they win their last two matches in the championship. Barring their seven-wicket win over Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates, the Capitals are yet to register a victory against a top-ranked team.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, on the other hand, have already made their way through to the playoffs and can breathe a little easier. However, there are incentives up for grabs for them going forward. They will be looking to cement their position in the top two of the table.

The Vipers will go into the match after beating Moeen Ali’s Sharjah Warriors by 22 runs on January 31. Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul. He also became the joint-highest wicket-taker of the championship in the process.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Details:

Match: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Match 25, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 2, 2023, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been an absolute belter for batting and bowlers need to work hard to get rewards. A high-scoring match seems to be in store. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Dubai for the time being. Temperatures will be around 22 degrees Celsius and the humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Probable XIs

Dubai Capitals

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), George Munsey, Rovman Powell (c), Dasun Shanaka, Yusuf Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Chamika Karunaratne, Hazrat Luqman, Adam Zampa, Akif Raja, Fred Klaassen

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Luke Wood, Gus Atkinson, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

The Vipers have been in stupendous form and will go into the next game as the favorites. The Capitals have struggled against top teams and it won’t be easy for them to get past the Vipers.

Prediction: Desert Vipers to win the match.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

