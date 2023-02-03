International League T20 2023, Match 27, Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants are set to lock horns in Match No. 27 of the International League 2023 on Saturday, February 4. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, became the first team to advance to the playoffs. Moreover, they are assured of a berth in the top two, meaning that they will get two chances to secure a place in the final. The Vipers currently have 14 points with a net run rate of +0.587.

The side will come into the game after beating the Dubai Capitals by 22 runs. After being sent in to bat first, the Vipers scored 182 for seven on the back of Sam Billings’ 48-ball 54 and Sherfane Rutherford’s 23-ball 50. The Capitals could only manage to score 160 for seven in their run-chase.

The Giants, on the other hand, are already through to the playoffs but are yet to cement their place in the top two. Having a net run rate of +1.227, the best among all the teams in the tournament, is a massive positive for the James Vince-led team.

They will go into the game after beating Kieron Pollard's MI Emirates by five wickets on February 1. After being put in to bat first, the Emirates were bowled out for 139 in 19.5 overs. Chris Jordan picked up three wickets. The Giants successfully chased down the target off the last ball.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Details

Match: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Match 27, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 4, 2022, Friday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to be an excellent one for batting. The track is going to stay true and batters can play their shots on the up. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and the temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius while the humidity will be in the 40s.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Probable XIs

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed.

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Aayan Afzal Khan, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Sanchit Sharm.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

The Gulf Giants won their previous game against the Emirates but looked vulnerable at stages. The Vipers have a slightly better chance of winning the next match keeping in mind the form of both teams.

Prediction: Desert Vipers to win the match.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

