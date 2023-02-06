International League T20 2023, Match 30, Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sharjah Warriors and Gulf Giants are set to lock horns in Match No. 30 of the International League 2023 on Sunday, February 5. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Giants, led by James Vince, are already through to the playoffs and have already secured a spot in the standings. They currently have 14 points to their name with a net run rate of +1.235. They can afford to take a back seat in their final league game.

They will go into the match after beating Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers by 25 runs on February 4. Shimron Hetmyer won the award for Player of the Match after he scored 54 runs off 35 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes.

The Warriors, led by Moeen Ali, on the other hand, have everything to play for. It’s a do-or-die situation for them, as they are placed fifth in the table with seven points and a net run rate of -0.399.

After the Dubai Capitals beat the MI Emirates in their last league game, the pressure is on the Warriors to secure a victory and displace the Capitals from the fourth spot in the points table.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match Details:

Match: Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, Match 30, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 6, 2022, Monday, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah hasn’t been a great one for batting. Moreover, batting at the venue hasn’t been easy by any means. The pitch tends to get tougher, so batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity will be in the 50s.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Probable XIs

Sharjah Warriors

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Evin Lewis, Moeen Ali (c), Dawid Malan, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Benjamin, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Jawadullah

Gulf Giants

Tom Banton (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, David Wiese, Dominic Drakes, Aayan Afzal Khan, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

Sharjah Warriors are expected to come out with an attacking mindset in the must-win contest. The Giants, on the other hand, may not give it their all, and there is a chance for the Warriors to secure victory.

Prediction: Sharjah Warriors will win the match.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

