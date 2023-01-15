International League T20 2023, Match 4, Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Desert Vipers and Sharjah Warriors are set to face each other in Match No. 4 of the International League 2023 on Sunday, January 15. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Warriors, captained by Moeen Ali, got off to a horrendous start to the championship. On Saturday, they faced a heavy 49-run defeat at the hands of Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates. After being asked to bat first, the Emirates racked up a massive score of 204 for five on the board.

Muhammad Waseem scored 71 runs off 39 balls and showed why he is deemed one of the most powerful strikers of the ball. Thereafter, the Emirates restricted the Warriors to 155 for nine. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Chris Woakes scored 43 and 62 respectively, but to no avail.

The Vipers, on the other hand, have a strong squad at their disposal. Both Colin Munro and Alex Hales are fresh from playing match-winning knocks in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Adam Lyth has a truckload of experience and can smash the ball to all parts.

Rohan Mustafa wasn’t a part of the UAE team for the T20 World Cup, but he has loads of potential. The middle-order, consisting of Benny Howell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Sam Billings is a power-packed one. The Vipers also have a strong bowling unit.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match Details

Match: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 4, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: January 15, 2022, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai was a sporting one in the previous game. Batters need to get their eyes in before going for shots. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark and humidity will be in the 60s throughout the duration of the match.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Probable XIs

Desert Vipers

Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Colin Munro (C), Rohan Mustafa, Benny Howell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Mark Watt, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Shiraz Ahmed

Sharjah Warriors

Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Dawid Malan, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali (c), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Match Prediction

Desert Vipers, on paper, have a power-packed lineup, especially in the batting department. They will go into the match as firm favorites.

Prediction: Desert Vipers to win the match.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Poll : Will Alex Hales scored a half-century? Yes No 0 votes