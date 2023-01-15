International League T20 2023, Match 5, Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants are set to face each other in Match 5 of the International League T20 2023 on Monday, January 16. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, got off to a stupendous start to their campaign. In the opening game of the tournament a couple of days ago, the Capitals defeated the Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by a massive margin of 73 runs in Dubai.

Skipper Powell led from the front with both bat and ball against Abu Dhabi. He scored 48 runs off 29 balls with three fours and as many sixes, helping his team post 187 for six on the board. The West Indian also picked up the two crucial wickets of Paul Stirling and Zawar Farid to give his side the upper hand.

The Gulf Giants, captained by James Vince, also got off to a solid start in the International League T20 2023. On Sunday, January 15, they defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by six wickets and got their net run rate to as high as +2.323.

Sanchit Sharma won the Player of the Match award after finishing with impressive figures of 3/9 from three overs, while Chris Jordan also accounted for three scalps. After being asked to chase down 115, the Giants got home with 34 balls to spare.

Skipper Vince stayed unbeaten on 65 off 44 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Details

Match: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Match 5, International League T20 2023.

Date and Time: January 16, 2022, Monday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been an excellent one for batting in this year's International League T20. Batters have been able to play shots on the up, while bowlers have also received help from the surface every now and then.

Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s and the playing conditions will be pleasant.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Probable XIs

Dubai Capitals

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell (c), Joe Root, Robin Uthappa (wk), Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja.

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Pope (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

Both the Gulf Giants and Dubai Capitals showed how strong their batting lineups are in their opening matches of this year's International League T20. Hence, there is a decent chance that the upcoming game will also be won by the chasing team.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Zee5.

