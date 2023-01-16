International League T20 2023, Match 6, Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates are set to lock horns in Match 6 of the International League T20 2023 on Tuesday, January 17. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, started their campaign in this year's International League T20 on a stupendous note. They will go into the match after beating the Moeen Ali-led Sharjah Warriors by 49 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After being put in to bat first, the Emirates racked up a massive score of 204 for the loss of five wickets. Muhammad Waseem was their star batter, scoring 71 off 39 with five fours and as many sixes. Thereafter, they restricted the Warriors to 155/9.

The Warriors will face the same opponents once again and beating them won’t be easy by any means. Chris Woakes needs to play a crucial role for them once again. He finished with impressive figures of 2/23 from his four overs and scored 62 off 29 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 43 runs off 31 balls with seven fours, but he needs support from the other batters. After losing to the Emirates, the Warriors also faced a seven-wicket defeat to the Desert Vipers. Their net run rate of -2.100 is the second-worst in this year's International League T20.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Match Details

Match: Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, Match 6, International League T20 2023.

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah is generally low and slow. Spinners are expected to play a crucial role and run-making isn’t expected to be easy. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-50s and playing conditions will be pleasant.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Sharjah Warriors

Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Dawid Malan, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali (c), Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq.

MI Emirates

Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

MI Emirates will go into this International League T20 2023 match as firm favorites. They outplayed the Warriors in all departments in their previous encounter and will be expected to emerge as victors once again.

Prediction: MI Emirates to win the match.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Zee5.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes