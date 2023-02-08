International League T20 2023, Qualifier 1, Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers are set to lock horns in Qualifier 1 of the International League 2023 on Wednesday, February 8. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Giants, led by James Vince, finished the league stage at the top of the points table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.258. Their incredible NRR, the best among all teams, shows how dominating they have been thus far.

They are on a three-match winning streak and will go into the match after beating Moeen Ali’s Sharjah Warriors by seven wickets. David Wiese was adjudged the Player of the Match after he picked up a five-wicket haul.

The Vipers, led by Colin Munro, on the other hand, finished second in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.399. They will go into the match after losing to Vince’s Giants in their final league game.

After being asked to chase down 181, The Viper huffed and puffed to 155 for the loss of six wickets. But the fact that Alex Hales is the leading run-scorer of the tournament will give them a lot of confidence.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Details:

Match: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Qualifier 1, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 8, 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been an excellent one for batting and bowlers need to work hard to taste success. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 80s.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Probable XIs

Gulf Giants

Tom Banton (wk), James Vince (c), Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin de Grandhomme, Dominic Drakes, Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Helm, Sanchit Sharma, Qais Ahmad

Desert Vipers

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Tom Curran, Jake Lintott, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana, Shiraz Ahmed

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction

The Gulf Giants beat the Desert Vipers in both their previous meetings in the tournament. The Giants will also go into the match on the back of a win. James Vince and Co. are slight favorites to win the match, although not by a big margin.

Prediction: Gulf Giants to win the match.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

