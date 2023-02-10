International League T20 2023, Qualifier 2, Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Gulf Giants and MI Emirates are set to lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the International League 2023 on Friday, February 10. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Giants, led by James Vince, finished the league stage at the top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.258. However, they failed to carry the momentum and lost to Desert Vipers by 19 runs in Qualifier 1.

After being asked to chase down 179, the Giants were bowled out for 159. A number of their batters got into double digits but failed to convert. They have a chance to make amends in the upcoming match on Friday.

The Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, have had their fair share of troubles in the league stage. They garnered 11 points from 10 matches with a decent net run rate of +1.059.

But on Thursday, they put their best foot forward and knocked the Dubai Capitals out of the tournament. They won the Eliminator by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Details:

Match: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Qualifier 2, International League T20 2023

Date and Time: February 10, 2022, Friday, 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been excellent for batting. The track has stayed true, and hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant, with no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Probable XIs

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Carlos Brathwaite, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Tom Banton (wk)

MI Emirates

Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Prediction

The Giants beat the Emirates in their only meeting in the league stage. But the Emirates will be high on confidence after beating the Capitals. The chasing team will have a small advantage in the upcoming game.

Prediction: The team batting second will win the match.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : James Vince to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes