International League T20 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) will be played between January 19 to February 17, 2024. Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be the host venues.

The Emirates Cricket Board, although not an ICC (International Cricket Council) full member, achieved 'official' List-A status for ILT20 in December 2023, making it the first Associate-run franchise league with this recognition.

SIx participating teams in the tournament include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors, continuing from the previous edition. Giants secured the inaugural title by defeating Vipers in the 2023 ILT20 finals with a seven-wicket victory.

Gulf Giants’ Chris Jordan emerged as the Player of the Series, showcasing a notable bowling performance with the most wickets (20). Alex Hales from Desert Vipers secured the Most Runs title, amassing a total of 469 runs during the tournament.

Following the injury of MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan in SA20, Kieron Pollard, who was MI Emirates retained for the 2024 ILT20, was designated as his replacement. Due to scheduling conflicts with SA20, Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the captain for MI. Pollard is expected to join the unit during the final stages of the ILT20 in the UAE.

Colin Munro is set to retain his captaincy for Desert Vipers, while Gulf Giants will be led by James for the upcoming season as well. David Warner, who will make his ILT20 debut, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore will take on captaincy roles for Dubai Capitals and Sharjah Warriors, respectively. Sunil Narine will be at the helm of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

The upcoming T20 league is set to adopt a double round-robin format along with Playoffs, featuring a total of 34 matches, including Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the final on 17th February 2024.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 International League T20.

International League T20 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, 19 January

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Saturday, 20 January

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Sunday, 21 January

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Dubai - 2:30 PM

Sunday, 21 January

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM

Monday, 22 January

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Tuesday, 23 January

Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM

Wednesday, 24 January

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Thursday, 25 January

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Friday, 26 January

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Saturday, 27 January

Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi - 2:30 PM

Saturday, 27 January

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Sunday, 28 January

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Abu Dhabi - 2:30 PM

Sunday, 28 January

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Monday, 29 January

Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Tuesday, 30 January

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Wednesday, 31 January

Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM

Thursday, 1 February

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Friday, 2 February

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM

Saturday, 3 February

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai - 2:30 PM

Saturday, 3 February

Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM

Sunday, 4 February

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi - 2:30 PM

Sunday, 4 February

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Monday, 5 February

Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Tuesday, 6 February

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Wednesday, 7 February

Abu Dhabi Night Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM

Thursday, 8 February

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Friday, 9 February

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Dubai - 6:30 PM

Saturday, 10 February

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Night Riders, Dubai - 2:30 PM

Saturday, 10 February

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM

Sunday, 11 February

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Tuesday, 13 February

Qualifier 1 (TBC1 vs TBC2 ), Dubai - 6:30 PM

Wednesday, 14 February

Eliminator (TBC1 vs TBC2), Abu Dhabi - 6:30 PM

Tuesday, 15 February

Qualifier 2 (TBC1 vs TBC2), Sharjah - 6:30 PM

Saturday, 17 February

Final, Dubai - 6:30 PM

International League T20 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: Zee5, Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, &Flix, &PicturesHD, Zee Zest, Zee Zest HD, Zee Cinema, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol, Zee Bangla, Zee Tamil

Bangladesh: Ghazi TV

Sri Lanka: Supreme TV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

USA: Willow TV

Pakistan: A Sport, Geo Super

Australia: Fox Sport, Tapmad TV, Channel 9

South Africa: Supersport

MENA: Tapmad TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

Canada: Willow TV

Nepal: Sony Six (Sim TV Nepal, Net TV Nepal)

Maldives: Sonysix(MediaNet)

International League T20 2024: Full Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Josh Little, Andre Russell, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Marchant de Lange, Joe Clarke, Brandon McMullen, David Willey, Jake Lintott, Sam Hain, Sunil Narine, Laurie Evans, Michael Pepper, Ravi Bopara, Charith Asalanka, Abbas Afridi, Kirk McKenzie, Ibrahim Zadran, Imad Wasim, Jarrod McKay, Haseebullah Khan, Ross Taylor, Lovepreet Singh, Jonathan Figy

Desert Vipers

Colin Munro (c), Ali Naseer, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaheen Afridi, Adam Hose, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Luke Wood, Rohan Mustafa, Abdul Rahman, Sam Hain, Safyaan Sharif, Matthew Short, Hamza Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Vishnu Sukumaran, Karthik Meiyappan

Dubai Capitals

David Warner (c), Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera, Joe Root, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Tye, Mark Wood, Max Holden, Mohammad Mohsin, Nuwan Thushara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Akif Raja, Roelof van der Merwe, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Steve Smith, Mohammad Saleem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Tahir, Yasir Mohammad, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Kai Smith, Aryan Lakra

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Gerhard Erasmus, Carlos Brathwaite, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rehan Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma, Saurabh Netravalkar, Maaz Sadaqat, Finn Allen, Riaz Hassan, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Kashyap Prajapati, Joshuan Julius, Tom Mackintosh, Nathan Ellis, Basir Ahamad, Hazrat Bilal, Ashwanth Valthapa

MI Emirates

Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Will Smeed, Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Dan Mousley, Muhammad Waseem, Jordan Thompson, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Matthew Fisher, Abdul Bangalzai, Graham Hume, Blessing Muzarabani, Ansh Tandon, Adhitya Shetty

Sharjah Warriors

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Joe Denly, Chris Sole, Zak Crawley, Daniel Sams, Dilshan Madushanka, James Fuller, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Kusal Mendis, Lewis Gregory, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Deyal, Mark Watt, Martin Guptill, Pratis GC, Bilal Tahir, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Burl

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Who will win the 2024 ILT20 championship? Gulf Giants MI Emirates 0 votes