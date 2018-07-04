Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Interview: 'Cricket wasn't for me anymore', Ireland international quits cricket aged only 26

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
504   //    04 Jul 2018, 17:27 IST

Terry
Terry made his first-class debut for Hampshire in 2012

“For the first few overs, I was quite nervous, waiting for a massive cut shot from Virat Kohli to come my way”.

A nervous Sean Terry, speaking to an Irish daily back in 2014, hadn't suppressed his feelings of being part of a Test match.

Playing for Hampshire then, Terry was thrown into the deep end, replacing Ian Bell as a substitute fielder for England, against India in the Southampton Test. He had no international experience prior to that.

He ended up poaching Ajinkya Rahane off Moeen Ali at mid-on.

Four years later, all of 26, Terry, an Ireland international cricketer, decided to call it quits from all forms of the game.

"Yes, I did take that catch down at the Ageas Bowl when I was at Hampshire. My goal was to follow in dad's footsteps (his father Paul represented England) and play for Hampshire then go from there".

"I felt like I wasn’t mentally at the level to play international cricket and just wasn’t enjoying the game like should have been. I am just looking to move in a new direction".

Terry spoke to Sportskeeda about bringing a sudden end to his career, and the road that lies ahead for him.

Born in Hampshire, he represented Western Australia at the Under-19 level and then moved back to England. In 2016, he decided to move to Ireland and graduated to the international level in no time.

"The proudest moment in my cricketing career was making my debut for Ireland".

He went on to play for them in five ODIs and a T20I, that very year. Until last month, he was representing Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Provincial Championship.

It's very rare that a player of his age, with international experience, gives up the game completely. It reminds one of Zafar Ansari, who broke into the English side at the age of 25 but decided to walk away in pursuit of higher academic glory.

England's Zafar Ansari had similarly retired, aged only 25, in 2016.
England's Zafar Ansari had similarly retired, aged only 25, in 2017.

For Terry, the pressure to play the sport wasn't the reason.

"No, I always enjoyed the pressure. I just felt that cricket wasn’t for me anymore".

He still believes he can pursue a career in the game, albeit in a different capacity. "If the right thing came up then I would definitely stay involved with cricket".

His career ended with Ireland, his adopted nation that recently made its foray into Test cricket. Just last week, they were at the receiving end of a 2-0 drubbing to the touring Indians in a T20I series.

"Ireland are a bit of a crossroads, people have put so much work to get the opportunities for the country. Now it’s up to the selectors to be brave and start blooming some new players. The only way Irish based players are going to be ready for international cricket is to play international cricket".

Captain Virat Kohli is back in England, itching to burn the demons of his horrid 2014 season. At Southampton, India had given away their lead for England to level the series. They eventually ended up losing the series 2-1 to the hosts.


Terry (centre) celebrates Ajinkya Rahane's catch at the Ageas Bowl
Terry (
centre
) celebrates Ajinkya Rahane's catch at the Ageas Bowl

Recalling his day under the sun during that game, Terry said: "It was an extremely nerve-wracking day! I just remember Ian Bell getting injured in one the first few overs".

"It was an amazing atmosphere throughout the day and I ended up spending the whole day on the field. Then obviously, that catch went up and I was extremely nervous".

"Luckily, I caught it and will provide me with a good story for future years!"

There might be a few regrets, but Terry has decided to move on, looking elsewhere to find a new meaning in life.

"I feel disappointed that I couldn’t have a bit more time with Ireland but this is 100% the right decision for me. I want to start a new phase of my life and move back to be around my family and friends".

Amidst cricketing stories of players trying to stretch their careers, Terry tale sits out in complete contrast. Sporting scripts, as they say, never cease to amaze.

England vs India 2018 Ireland Cricket Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Leisure Reading
5 things that show that Ireland belong to Test cricket
RELATED STORY
India vs Ireland: Three Players For Whom This Series Is...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 1st T20I 2018 preview - Dress rehearsal...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Five reasons why Ireland...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India 2018: 5 takeaways from the T20I series
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, T20I series 2018 - Statistical preview
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 2018: Five Irish players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India 2018, T20I series: 3 possible Irish...
RELATED STORY
India - Ireland T20Is: Schedule, date, squads, telecast...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India: Twitter reacts as India register a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Yesterday
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us