Interview: Jhulan Goswami speaks about her journey and how much cricket means to her

by Sudipto Mullick Interview 06 Jun 2017, 12:45 IST

May 9, 2017 | Women's Quadrangular Series, Potchefstroom, South Africa | 3rd Match: Ind vs SA. 2nd Ball, Over No. 6 – Tall and lanky, Jhulan Goswami swoops in with her right medium pace at about 120 Km/hr. Nadine de Kirk, unable to negotiate, lets it hit her leg. LBW. Players mill about Jhulan in customary celebration but there seems to be more zing to it.

A cursory glance at the dressing room further conveys the animated stir. Jhulan, quite unknowingly becomes the highest ODI wicket-taker in the world. She displaces Aussie pace-star, Cathryn Fitzpatrick who with her 180 victims had held the distinction for a decade.

Jhulan’s tally now stands at 185 wickets in 155 ODIs at an average of 21.70. With a kitty of 271 International scalps (including 40 in 10 Tests and 50 in 60 T20Is), she easily became the highest wicket-gatherer in Indian Women’s Cricket. Quite accomplished with the bat too, coming to team’s rescue many times, but ask her and she would define herself not as an all-rounder but “a bowler who can bat lower down the order”.

An ICC Women's Player of the Year in 2007, a year in which no male Indian player picked up any individual award, she’s been feted with Arjuna Award (2010) and Padma Shri (2012) as well.

Sportskeeda caught up with the ace pacer, ‘Gozzy’, as Jhulan is endearingly called – a moniker denoted by an Aussie Cricketer owing to a close resemblance to her teammate’s surname, at Eden Gardens during her WC preparation.

You said you were "pleased that I broke the record prior to the World Cup”... but wouldn’t you wish it happened in the World Cup – a bigger stage?

Look, this record will not only act as a morale booster for me in the upcoming World Cup, in the tournament itself I would rather concentrate on each match – each ball – I want to concentrate on the Cup focusing on my contribution towards the team – not on individual glories. We want to play as a team there and that is the most important thing.

The journey of 185 wickets of course began with one. Can you recall your first scalp?

Yes very well – it was my International debut match against England at Chepauk. Mithali was in the slip- it was my 3rd over, 2nd or 3rd ball – an out-swinger – Atkins poked outside the off stump.

Must have enjoyed your very first wicket...

Yes, enjoyed it quite a bit – my dream was to play for India and contribute. I had a sense of achievement and was relieved as well – would have been actually sad if I’d gone wicket-less. Suppose if I were to be dropped for the next match or never get to play for my country again, at least I’ll have a wicket to show against my name. No one can ever take that achievement away from me. No one could say that she got a chance but could do nothing.

Do you remember your 100th? Are you like McGrath who in his prime remembered each one of his wickets?

Yes I do remember my 100th – it was in Asia Cup against Sri Lanka – not sure about details but it was Mithali who took the catch at short-cover. Remembering wickets is but an outcome of our preparations - each match is special and important – as a bowler it is a duty to take wickets – and it’s not easy to do so. A lot of planning goes into it and when we achieve that success, it remains ingrained in the memory.

Over the years, you had taken quite a bit of rough with the tumble – journeying 5hrs / 80Km each day for crack-of-dawn practice – defying parental pressure, gender shaming – learning as you went and here you are now... what does this landmark mean to you?

I started it simply because of this indelible, indescribable passion (passion writ large on her face) and that has brought me here. I indulged in it purely for love and happiness – and there was ONLY one other thing – that if given a chance – I wanted to be good, to give my all, no matter how harrowing or gruelling.

When we walk with a strong motive – milestones will automatically come but we don’t rest and bask in it, do we? We may take a breather but we walk on because we have to walk on – there is no point in stopping. My journey started 15 years back but honestly it just feels like yesterday.

By the way, Coach Acherkar had his Re 1 reward – did you have any incentive for notable performance from your coach Sapan Shadhu?

No, there was no such incentive to tell you the truth – but Sir used to set us targets – through situation practices and such. He had his ways of constantly keeping us on our toes, engaging with us, inspiring and motivating us to help us go beyond our abilities.

Jhulan Goswami steaming in to bowl

You had watched Cathryn from close quarters as you did Belinda Clark and Debbie Hockley as a ball girl during 1997 WC final at Eden gardens – and eventually began idolising them. Did it in your wildest dream cross your mind that you may supersede one of your heroes?

No, no – not at all (denying it vehemently; true respect glistening on her face) I am just lucky that I could pursue the game I love. Belinda and Cathryn are very big names – they have achieved so much - done so much for their team and for the game (Belinda, incidentally is the first man or woman to score a double hundred in an ODI and the only woman so far to do so) I’ve never entertained such thoughts. All I had in mind was to start taking it seriously and professionally and that if I’m diligent and am talented, one day maybe I can also represent my country.

Was it only cricket or you played other sports too at that time? Any other sports you would were good at – or would have been good at?

I used to play soccer but it was merely for fun like we all do in our childhood. I also played recreational volleyball, badminton and such. But I have not played any sport professionally like I’d done with cricket.

If not a cricketer what would have you become?

Well I had no option but to take up a sport – I am a sporty girl – would definitely have taken up one sports or the other, but can’t say for sure which. Could have been football, or tennis maybe even athletics.

Did you idolise any female cricketer in your formative years?

Besides the ones named, when I joined Air India, at that time it had all the top-notch cricketers. I got to share the dressing room with them – it was very inspiring. Then there was Purnima Rau, a big star, she was India’s captain, Captain of Air India Team and later also its coach. I was lucky to be her teammate and learned a lot from her and from other teammates too.

Your 3 wickets in 2003 East Zone game against Air India was the turning point? Supposed that would not have happened – did you give yourself / would have given yourself a timeframe?

I would have carried on in the same vein irrespective of what would have happened. I’d have given it my all in every game just like I do now. I would wait it out and see what time had in store for me.

During your early playing career was there any particular interaction or advice by anybody that helped you be better?

Two I can think of immediately. There was an Indian camp at MRF pace foundation – 5-6 of us were there for 2-3 days – Dennis Lillie, then Director of the foundation coached us some minor adjustments, little technical things. Some advice was also dispensed by the bowling coach, T. A. Sekhar and we applied them. It helped us lot. The other that comes to mind is Balwinder Singh Sandhu at NCA. He was then conducting a weeklong Boy’s U-23 camp. I had the opportunity to discuss my bowling with him. It too was helpful.

During 2006-07 I think, you became the fastest bowler in the world with a speed of 120km/hr and earned the bragging rights. Honestly, speaking – did it get to you?

Well, I still bowl at that pace now. I didn’t and don’t have time to dwell on petty matters. Bowling a fast ball is of course good but if it doesn’t fetch a wicket then it’s of no use. The main thing is to take a wicket.

Taking wickets in ODIs or test match – which one do you relish more?

Of course it’s the tests. Any true challenge for a cricketer is test cricket – it is really a huge challenge and to move ahead with that challenge is a huge affair. Tests will always be the ultimate form of cricket. If you do well in tests, it adds to your proper credentials. ODIs have their own set of challenges and are entertaining as well. T20 well, it’s for entertainment.

How difficult it is for females to take to fast balling?

To break it down, medium pace bowling is basic athleticism – and now there are many quality and specific training modules. One has to do professional strength and cardio-vascular training daily to keep the body in shape.

Jhulan Goswami picked up the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2007

ICC Women’s Cricketer Award; captain of the Indian Team; world’s fastest bowler; highest wicket taker – how will you rank them?

I never gave these accolades or milestones any importance. It was never about the individual awards for me. Only one thing counts – my contribution to the team. All I had in the back of my mind - if I don’t perform, I’ll be dropped. That has been the sole driving force and always pushed me to perform. The team has to win and I should contribute, take on the responsibilities and see to them. Milestones will keep on coming on their own.

How satisfied are you with your career so far?

I am happy where I am at. I just want to go on performing and contributing for my team. The only thing that I want to set my eyes on is the World Cup. It’s the only trophy I’m missing!

You can very well be hopeful ... Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut shared a record 320-run opening partnership in the latest SA Quadrangular Series. Main attribute is concentration. Team preparation should be bang on so that we can settle on our ideas, combinations, and game-plays for the WC. It’s also more important for the greenhorns to get more match opportunities to get necessary experiences of handling situations.

That was our goal and we are on it. We have almost the same team travelling together for a year, so we are in unison focusing on the build up – Raut doing great after coming back to the game after a year – Dipti is starting on her journey blossoming to be a good bowler, she also is a good all-round shot-maker, a very promising all-rounder.

Overall the Soth Africa stint was very encouraging. They are a good side and we managed to beat them. We created some records as well. We are gearing up to do really well.

How many years of cricket do you think is left in you?

Well as long as you enjoy the game and are physically fit, one can play the game. And also as long I can contribute meaningfully to the team, I’ll carry on. I can’t tell you a timeline – I myself do not know. It could be two years it could be five, I don’t know.

Changing lanes – what support is woman’s cricket getting from ICC and BCCI?

ICC has been always been active and proactive. They have always put in a lot of effort to globalise woman’s cricket. And they have taken positive steps – both the men’s and women’s T20 WC is taking place together. BCCI is also promoting women’s cricket all over India in all the states.

They are providing top quality facilities across all age-groups. No one has such top quality infrastructure as BCCI does and they are providing the same for to give the women’s game a strong platform right from the grass-root level. Australia and England have their own T20 leagues for women – we are hoping to have that here soon.

Did you get an offer to play in any of their leagues?

I got an offer from Big Bash but my domestic season was on. There was also a technical problem as BCCI, like in the men’s case, don’t allow players to play in foreign T20 leagues. The next year too, I had an offer but I was caught up in some other pressing commitments.

End Piece. You have suffered and sacrificed your life for cricket, may be didn’t even settle down because of it. Now looking at it, what does Cricket mean to you?

Cricket is everything in my life. It is only because of cricket I am here. My life started literally with cricket. I can’t really make you understand – you see anybody who forges a relation with his/her own sport, it’s the sweetest thing in life. This relation is never ending and is to be cherished lifelong. Such sweet relationships egg us to live our life.

Sudipto Mullick is a freelance journalist and reports on various subjects for The Statesman, Delhi Press, Woman's Era, Alive and several other new portals.